Cricket ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Hold Top 2 Spots; Kohli & Iyer Secure Top 10 Berths
Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC ODI Rankings: India continue to assert their dominance in men's ODI cricket, retaining the No. 1 position in the ICC team rankings released on Wednesday, September 3. The Men in Blue sit comfortably at the top with 124 rating points, well clear of their nearest challengers.

Their spotless record in 2025 so far-winning all eight ODIs-has only strengthened their hold on the summit.

India's next assignment in the format comes in October, when they face Australia in a three-match series. The tour kicks off at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, followed by matches at the Adelaide Oval on October 23 and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

New Zealand, runners-up at the 2025 Champions Trophy, occupy second spot in the table with 109 rating points. Australia and Sri Lanka are tied on 106, though Australia edge ahead on decimals. Pakistan (100 points) round off the top five, while South Africa, also on 100, are placed sixth due to decimal calculations.

Afghanistan hold seventh place, just above England, whose struggles continue. The Harry Brook-led side, still reeling from a seven-wicket loss to South Africa at Headingley, are down in eighth with 87 points. West Indies and Bangladesh complete the top ten.

On the individual front, several Indian players feature prominently across categories. Shubman Gill leads the batting rankings with 784 points, underlining his consistency at the top of the order. Skipper Rohit Sharma follows closely in second place with 756, while Virat Kohli remains in the elite bracket at No. 4 with 736. Shreyas Iyer also makes the cut inside the top ten, sitting at No. 8.

In the bowling charts, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continues to impress, climbing to third with 650 points. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been crucial with both bat and ball, is placed eighth in the bowling list as well as eighth among all-rounders with 220 points.

With both team and individual performances aligning strongly, India's dominance in ODIs looks firmly intact heading into the crucial series against Australia next month.