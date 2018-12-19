Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ICC orders PCB to pay 60 per cent of BCCI costs after legal dispute

By Opta
ICC orders PCB to pay 60 per cent of BCCI costs after legal dispute

Dubai, Dec 19: The ICC has ruled that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must pay 60 per cent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) costs following a legal row between the two bodies.

A hearing was held in October as the PCB sought up to $70million in damages after alleging the BCCI did not honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that both parties had signed.

That MoU laid out plans for the rivals to contest six tours between 2015 and 2022, having not played each other outside of global or continental events since January 2013.

But the two bodies were at odds when India refused to play any bilateral cricket with their neighbours due to political tensions, prompting the PCB to ask for compensation.

In November, the ICC's Dispute Resolutions Committee found in the BCCI's favour, and the world governing body has subsequently ordered the PCB to account for more than half of its opponents' costs.

The judgment is "binding and non-appealable", according to the ICC's statement on Wednesday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue