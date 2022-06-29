ICC Ranking: Hooda, Sanju make big climb in T20Is, Root leads Test table; Kohli, Rohit maintain top 10 place

England spinner Jack Leach after superb performances in the third match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Leeds, also has moved up.

Mitchell and Blundell, who were involved in century partnerships in all three Tests of the series, are both in the top 20 now. Mitchell’s scores of 109 and 56 see him advance four places to 12th position while Blundell’s knocks of 55 and 88 not out have lifted him 11 slots to 20th position.

England batter Jonny Bairstow, who has been quite the centrepiece with his blistering knocks in this series, has advanced 20 places to 21st after scoring 162 and 71 not out while Oliver Pope is up three places to 49th after his 82 in the second innings of the Test, which England won by seven wickets to complete a 3-0 series victory.

Left-arm spinner Leach’s Player of the Match effort of 10 for 166 has helped him leap 13 places to a career-best 25th position among bowlers while Stuart Broad has moved up one place to 13th in Wednesday’s weekly update that also includes the second Test between the West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies skipper Kraig Brathwaite is up one place to 27th after his first-innings half-century while Kyle Mayers (up 22 places to 57th) and John Campbell (up four places to 76th) are the others to move up the batters’ list for the West Indies, who won the WTC series 2-0.

Nurul Hasan (up 14 places to 84th) and Nazmul Hossain (up 11 places to 88th) are the ones to advance for Bangladesh. Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales are now joint-40th among bowlers and Khaled Ahmed is in 88th position. Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has slipped behind India’s Ravichandran Ashwin to third position among all-rounders.

ICC ODI ranking

In the ODI ratings, which considers performances in the third Netherlands versus England match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series and the fifth match of the Sri Lanka versus Australia series, Australia’s Alex Carey is up three places to 23rd after his knock of 45 not out and England’s Jos Buttler is up four places to 25th after his unbeaten 86.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is in the top five, gaining two slots for his haul of two for 22 and England’s David Willey up three places to 37th after grabbing four for 36.

ICC T20I ranking

In the T20I Rankings, updated after the two-match Ireland-India series won 2-0 by India, see Ireland’s Harry Tector gain a massive 55 places to reach 66th position among batters with scores of 39 and 64 not out.

India batters Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson have made huge movements, though outside the top 100.

Hooda has galloped 414 places to 104th after smashing 47 and 104 while Samson has gained 57 slots to reach 144th with a knock of 77 in the second match.

In the bowlers’ list, Harshal Patel has moved from 37th to 33rd and Mark Adair from 45th to 43rd.