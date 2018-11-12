ICC rankings: Kuldeep, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Hafeez gain in the latest chart

1. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in his side's 3-0 win over the Windies. This has helped him vault 14 places to a career-high 23rd position in the bowling table.

2. Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez was in sparking form with the bat for Pakistan against New Zealand and his series aggregate of 132 runs at a strike-rate of 145 has lifted him 16 places to 53rd spot in the batting chart.

3. India, Pak gain

Number-one ranked T20 side Pakistan have collected two points and number-two ranked India have pocketed three points, moving to 138 and 127 points respectively. While fifth-ranked New Zealand and seventh-ranked West Indies have ended up on 112 and 102 points respectively after dropping four points apiece.

4. Batsmen move up

Batsmen to make notable improvements in the latest ICC update include Rohit Sharma in seventh (up by three places), Kane Williamson in 12th (up by three places), Shikhar Dhawan in 16th (up by five places) and Ross Taylor in 59th (up by five places). The batting table is headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has gained 14 points following his series total of 126 runs, which has opened up the gap with Australia's second-ranked Aaron Finch to 19 points.

5. Bowlers advance

A number of bowlers have made notable upward movements. These include Faheem Ashraf in seventh (up by nine places), Imad Wasim in eighth (up by two places), Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 19th (up by nine places), Jasprit Bumrah in 21st (up by five places), Carlos Brathwaite in 29th (up by four places), Tim Southee in 36th (up by five places), Adam Milne in 40th (up by five places) and Hafeez in 59th (up by 20 places). Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains the number-one ranked bowler. He leads Pakistan's Shadab Khan by 41 points.