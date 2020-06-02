ICC stand up against social injustice called racism, says angry Darren Sammy

West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has spoken about the racism in cricket and now another Windies player Darren Sammy has come out in open and asked the authority to fight the social evil.

Sammy took to Twitter and wrote extensively about the suffering of blacks across the world for a long time. "For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," Sammy wrote.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u."

Right now, if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of colour after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," said Sammy.

Gayle had also said racism exists in cricket and not just in football, and he gets the 'end of the stick' even within teams. "Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," Gayle said in his Instagram story.

The Floyd incident has taken the world by a rage and there have been instances of riots across the US in the past week.