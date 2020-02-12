Cricket
ICC suggests an alternative to Super Over following Jimmy Neesham's banter with KXIP captain KL Rahul

By
Mount Maunganui, Feb 12: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham had some funny moments with India batsman KL Rahul from the third and final one-day international at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Tuesday (February 11).

The New Zealand, who cricketer is known for his witty tweets and responses on the social media, shared an image on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen having some fun conversation with his Kings XI Punjab captain. Neesham was bought by KXIP during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.

Sharing one such image from the match, Neesham tweeted, "Paper, scissors, rock?"

The ICC joined the banter as it commented to the image saying, "Perhaps we do this instead of super overs?"

One of the fans asked the Kiwi cricketer if he was sledging Rahul or was it the other way round. To which Neesham joked, "Just a bit of banter. Nobody crossed the line."

Urging his IPL captain Neesham tweeted further, "Don't forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11?"

Rahul too responded to Neesham's comment saying, "Let's settle this in April."

Rahul slammed a brilliant century in the third ODI as his knock of 112 against the Blackcaps propelled the Men In Blue to 296 in the stipulated 50 overs. The Karnataka batsman's form with the bat was the biggest positive for his team in the ODI series, which Virat Kohli and his band lost 3-0.

Rahul, who batted at No. 4 and 5 in the series, aggregated 204 runs and Shreyas Iyer (217 runs) were the key takeaways.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
