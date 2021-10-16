ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli sees Dhoni's presence as a confidence booster

The two-time World Cup-winning captain was last month brought in as mentor of India's 15-member ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad by the Board of Control Cricket Indian (BCCI), a move that took everyone by surprise.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni's appointment.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," said Kohli during the media session.

"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.

Dhoni won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title for a fourth time with Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

The CSK beat Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India are genuine contenders, says Ganguly

Earlier BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the Indian team under Kohli are genuine contenders for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The former Indian skipper opined that Kohli and Co only need to show a bit of maturity to claim the trophy.

"So, you don't become champions easily and you just don't become champions just by stepping into a tournament, so they've to get through the process and show maturity," Ganguly said after Games24x7, a multi-game platform launched a new campaign -- titled 'Game Ke Deewane' -- for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, on its fantasy sports platform, 'My11Circle'.

At the T20 World Cup being held at three venues in the UAE, India are drawn in Group 2 along with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. India will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at Dubai.