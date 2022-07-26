ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Paddy Upton appointed as Team India mental conditioning coach

It has been learnt that Upton was recently approached by India head coach Rahul Dravid and Upton’s appointment is specific to keeping the players mentally refreshed in the run up to the T20 World Cup.

Upton has already joined Team India in Trinidad where they are playing West Indies in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. India had already won the ODI series 2-0 and will they will face Windies in the final ODI on Wednesday (July 27).

Upton has been handed a familiar role that he had served with the Indian team between 2008 and 2011 when MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten were captain and coach respectively.

Upton’s role in India winning the 2011 World Cup has been well-chronicled and his latest appointment has come with strong backing from captain Rohit Sharma.

Dravid has known Upton’s work from up close when the South African was a part of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. More recently, Upton has also worked as a team catalyst with the Royals during the IPL 2022. Upton had also worked with Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Upton was also in the support staff of Sydney Thunders when they won the Big Bash League title in 2015-16.

Upton, 53, has immense experience in his role at international level as well and he had teamed up with Kirsten to guide South Africa to No 1 spot in Test cricket in 2013-14 season.

India have hit the road to the T20 World Cup 2022 and are looking at winning the title for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will also the first ICC event in which India will compete under the combine of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.