ICC U-19 WC: Hectic train journey since childhood helped India pacer Ishan Porel keep his cool

Kolkata, Dec 26: Ishan Porel is the only player from Bengal in the Indian national squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018, to be played in New Zealand.

ICC U-19 WC awaits its son-shine moment

Porel is one of the most promising bowlers in the country. Ishan's father Chandranath Porel was a Kabbadi player in his early days.

Ishan returned from the Under-19 Indian camp in Bengaluru on Monday (December 25).

Before leaving for New Zealand on Wednesday (December 27), Ishan was contacted and was asked the inevitable question as to what would be his strategy against Austin Waugh, the son of famous Australian cricketer Steve Waugh.

The Bengal bowler, who was not allowed by Under-19 India coach Rahul Dravid to take part in the Ranji Trophy, said, "I surfed Austin's whereabouts on the internet. He is a good batsman. It is not just me, all the bowlers will have to rate him."

At the same time, Ishan added, "He is not Brian Lara, and I am also confident about my bowling. So, there should be a good duel between us."

The Ishan has been a hard-working young bowler and the struggles from an early age have helped him become a better player. His mother Rita Porel recalled those days saying, "I used to wake up at 3 AM to cook for Ishan. He used to go out at sharp 4 and pick up the train from Chandannagar station to reach Kolkata. It was around two hours' journey in total and it was daily-affair."

Ishan remembered saying, "Almost every day there was a heavy rush in the train. I had learnt to manage my kit bag and get down at Howrah Station. Actually, I learnt about keeping myself cool and deliver my best despite making a hectic train journey every day."

India-19 coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid has been Ishan's idol.

The pacer, who has so far captured 13 wickets in his only three first-class matches, explained, "Presence of (Rahul) Dravid sir has been God's blessing. I will try to implement each and every advice he has been giving us for the last couple of months in the World Cup."