ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Here's the full schedule, venue and timings

Christchurch, Jan 11: West Indies will begin defending their ICC Under-19 World Cup title when they start their campaign against hosts New Zealand on January 13.

The inaugural Group A day-night fixture will be played between Windies and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga. The marquee tournament is played after a gap of every two years.

The event which starts from January 13 will be played till February 3 and features 16 teams across seven venues in four cities - Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei.

The plate tournament will run simultaneously but end with the final at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Christchurch on 28 January.

Here's the full schedule of the ICC U-19 World Cup:

January 13

Match 1. Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 2. Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Lincoln

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 3. Bangladesh U19 vs Namibia U19 in Lincoln

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 4. New Zealand U19 vs Windies U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM

January 14

Match 5. Sri Lanka U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 6. South Africa U19 vs Kenya U19 in Lincoln

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 7. India U19 vs Australia U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST

January 15:

Match 8. Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 in Lincoln

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 9. England U19 vs Namibia U19 in Queenstown

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 16:

Match 10. Pakistan U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 11. India U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST

January 17:

Match 12. Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 13. Zimbabwe U19 vs Australia U19 in Lincoln

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 14. New Zealand U19 vs Kenya U19 in Christchurch

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

Match 15. Windies U19 vs South Africa U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST

January 18:

Match 16. Namibia U19 vs Canada U19 in Lincoln

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 17. Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 in Queenstown

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 19:

Match 18. Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 19. Australia U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Lincoln

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 20. India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST

January 20:

Match 21. Afghanistan U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST

Match 22. Windies U19 vs Kenya U19 in Lincoln

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 23. England U19 vs Canada U19 in Queenstown

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

Match 24. New Zealand U19 vs South Africa U19 in Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST

January 22

Match 25. Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 v B4)

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 26. Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 v C4)

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 23

Match 27. Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2)

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

Match 28. Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4)

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 29. Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4)

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 24

Match 30. Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2)

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

January 25

Match 31. Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2)

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

Match 32. Plate playoff Semi-Final 1

Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST

Match 33. Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

Match 34. Plate Semi-Final 1

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 26

Match 35. Super League Quarter-Final 4 (B1 v C2)

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

Match 36. Plate Semi-Final 2

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 27

Match 37. Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

Match 38. 15th Place Playoff

Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST

Match 39. 13th Place Playoff

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 28

Match 40. Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

Match 41. 11th Place Playoff

Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST

Match 42. Plate Final

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 29

Match 43. Super League Semi-Final 1

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

January 30

Match 44. Super League Semi-Final 2

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST

Match 45. 7th Place Playoff

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 31

Match 46. 5th Place Playoff

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

February 1

Match 47. 3rd Place Playoff

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

February 3

FINAL

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST.