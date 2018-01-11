ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Here's the full schedule, venue and timings

Christchurch, Jan 11: West Indies will begin defending their ICC Under-19 World Cup title when they start their campaign against hosts New Zealand on January 13.
The inaugural Group A day-night fixture will be played between Windies and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga. The marquee tournament is played after a gap of every two years.
The event which starts from January 13 will be played till February 3 and features 16 teams across seven venues in four cities - Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei.
The plate tournament will run simultaneously but end with the final at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Christchurch on 28 January.
Here's the full schedule of the ICC U-19 World Cup:
January 13
Match 1. Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 2. Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Lincoln
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 3. Bangladesh U19 vs Namibia U19 in Lincoln
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 4. New Zealand U19 vs Windies U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM
January 14
Match 5. Sri Lanka U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 6. South Africa U19 vs Kenya U19 in Lincoln
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 7. India U19 vs Australia U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST
January 15:
Match 8. Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19 in Lincoln
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 9. England U19 vs Namibia U19 in Queenstown
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
January 16:
Match 10. Pakistan U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 11. India U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST
January 17:
Match 12. Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 13. Zimbabwe U19 vs Australia U19 in Lincoln
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 14. New Zealand U19 vs Kenya U19 in Christchurch
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
Match 15. Windies U19 vs South Africa U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST
January 18:
Match 16. Namibia U19 vs Canada U19 in Lincoln
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 17. Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 in Queenstown
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
January 19:
Match 18. Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 19. Australia U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 in Lincoln
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 20. India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST
January 20:
Match 21. Afghanistan U19 vs Ireland U19 in Whangarei
Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 3:00 AM IST
Match 22. Windies U19 vs Kenya U19 in Lincoln
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 23. England U19 vs Canada U19 in Queenstown
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
Match 24. New Zealand U19 vs South Africa U19 in Mount Maunganui
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST
January 22
Match 25. Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 v B4)
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 26. Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 v C4)
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 23
Match 27. Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2)
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
Match 28. Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4)
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 29. Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4)
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 24
Match 30. Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
January 25
Match 31. Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
Match 32. Plate playoff Semi-Final 1
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST
Match 33. Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
Match 34. Plate Semi-Final 1
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 26
Match 35. Super League Quarter-Final 4 (B1 v C2)
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
Match 36. Plate Semi-Final 2
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 27
Match 37. Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
Match 38. 15th Place Playoff
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST
Match 39. 13th Place Playoff
Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 28
Match 40. Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
Match 41. 11th Place Playoff
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, 3:00 AM IST
Match 42. Plate Final
Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST
January 29
Match 43. Super League Semi-Final 1
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
January 30
Match 44. Super League Semi-Final 2
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:00 AM IST
Match 45. 7th Place Playoff
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
January 31
Match 46. 5th Place Playoff
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
February 1
Match 47. 3rd Place Playoff
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST
February 3
FINAL
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 AM IST.