Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC U-19 World Cup: Wishes pour in as India colts thrash Pakistan to storm into final

By
ICC U-19 World Cup: Wishes pour in as India colts storm into finals

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Defending champions India notched up a crushing 10-wicket victory over Pakistan at the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday to storm into the finals.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India vs Pakistan, Highlights: India storm into final after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets | As it Happened

Congratulatory messages poured in from all over for the Indian colts who notched up a record-breaking win. The defending champions entered their third successive final of the under-19 world cup.

ICC U-19 World Cup: One more step towards what we set out to achieve: India captain Priyam Garg

Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulated the national U-19 team for making it to their seventh junior World Cup final. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred. They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

MSK Prasad:

MSK Prasad:

"Many many congratulations to India U-19 team for having successfully reached the finals with a thumping victories in quarters & semifinal's. I wish the young bunch all the success in finals and defend the Cup," Prasad said.

VVS Laxman:

Laxman lauded Player of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal and the bowlers for their clinical show.

Virender Sehwag:

Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the youngsters.

Jay Shah:

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team.

Harsha Bhogle:

Bhogle lauded the team saying it was another day in the park for for the youngsters.

More ICC U19 WORLD CUP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 22:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue