ICC U-19 World Cup: Wishes pour in as India colts thrash Pakistan to storm into final

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Defending champions India notched up a crushing 10-wicket victory over Pakistan at the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday to storm into the finals.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all over for the Indian colts who notched up a record-breaking win. The defending champions entered their third successive final of the under-19 world cup.

Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulated the national U-19 team for making it to their seventh junior World Cup final. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred. They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

MSK Prasad: "Many many congratulations to India U-19 team for having successfully reached the finals with a thumping victories in quarters & semifinal's. I wish the young bunch all the success in finals and defend the Cup," Prasad said. So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020 VVS Laxman: Laxman lauded Player of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal and the bowlers for their clinical show. Ab toh Aadat si hai !#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/HbBjwedqYz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2020 Virender Sehwag: Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the youngsters. The future looks even brighter, when you have a younger brigade like this.



Kudos to the boys for entering the finals of 2020 #U19CWC Super League by defeating Pakistan.



All the very best for the finals. pic.twitter.com/2cyK2Xf5EW — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 4, 2020 Jay Shah: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team. Walk in the park for India U19 at this stage. #U19WorldCup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2020 Harsha Bhogle: Bhogle lauded the team saying it was another day in the park for for the youngsters.