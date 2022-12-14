ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, Groups, Squads, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Format

The World Cup matches will take place in Benoni and Potchefstroom across four venues - Willowmoore Park, Willowmoore Park B, Senwes Park and Absa Puk Oval.

While the tournament starts with the group stages on January 14, 2023, the next stage will be played from January 21, 2023 to January 25, and the two semifinals will both be played on January 27, 2023 with final taking place January 29, 2023.

The tournament will start with the group stages, where 16 teams divided into four groups of four with each team playing the three other teams of their respective groups in a single round-robin format.

At the end of the group stage, the top three teams of all four groups will head into the Super 6 stage, which is divided into two groups, where Group A teams will be clubbed with teams from Group D in Group 1, while Group C and Group B teams will be clubbed together in Group 2.

At the end of the Super 6 stage of both groups - Group 1 and Group 2, the winners and runners up of the two groups will head into the semifinals.

As for the group stage groups, India have been drawn alongside Scotland, hosts South Africa and UAE in Group D, while Group A consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA.

In Group B, England and Pakistan have been drawn together with Rwanda and Zimbabwe, while Indonesia, Ireland, West Indies and New Zealand are in Group C.

Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023:

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Australia England New Zealand India Bangladesh Pakistan West Indies South Africa Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Ireland Scotland USA Rwanda Indonesia UAE

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Squads

Group A:

Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson. Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma.

Bangladesh: Squad to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad to be announced

USA: Squad to be announced

Group B:

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward. Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor.

Pakistan: Aroob Shah (captain), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa, Zamina Tahir. Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah.

Rwanda: Squad to be announced

Zimbabwe: Squad to be announced

Group C:

Indonesia: Squad to be announced

Ireland: Amy Hunter (captain), Siúin Wood (vice captain), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires. Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh

New Zealand: Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Isabella Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin

West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean.

Group D:

India: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Scotland: Katherine Fraser (captain), Ailsa Lister (vice captain/wicketkeeper), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham.

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan

UAE: Squad to be announced

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group Stage Fixtures

Date Day Match Group Venue Time in IST 14 January 2023 Saturday Australia vs Bangladesh A Benoni 1:30 PM 14 January 2023 Saturday UAE vs Scotland D Benoni 1:30 PM 14 January 2023 Saturday Sri Lanka vs USA A Benoni 5:15 PM 14 January 2023 Saturday South Africa vs India D Benoni 5:15 PM 15 January 2023 Sunday Pakistan vs Rwanda B Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 15 January 2023 Sunday West Indies vs Ireland C Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 15 January 2023 Sunday England vs Zimbabwe B Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 15 January 2023 Sunday New Zealand vs Indonesia C Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 16 January 2023 Monday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh A Benoni 1:30 PM 16 January 2023 Monday India vs UAE D Benoni 1:30 PM 16 January 2023 Monday Australia vs USA A Benoni 5:15 PM 16 January 2023 Monday South Africa vs Scotland D Benoni 5:15 PM 17 January 2023 Tuesday Zimbabwe vs Rwanda B Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 17 January 2023 Tuesday New Zealand vs Ireland C Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 17 January 2023 Tuesday England vs Pakistan B Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 17 January 2023 Tuesday West Indies vs Indonesia C Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 18 January 2023 Wednesday Australia vs Sri Lanka A Benoni 1:30 PM 18 January 2023 Wednesday South Africa vs UAE D Benoni 1:30 PM 18 January 2023 Wednesday Bangladesh vs USA A Benoni 5:15 PM 18 January 2023 Wednesday Scotland vs India D Benoni 5:15 PM 19 January 2023 Thursday England vs Rwanda B Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 19 January 2023 Thursday Indonesia vs Ireland C Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 19 January 2023 Thursday Zimbabwe vs Pakistan B Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 19 January 2023 Thursday New Zealand vs West Indies C Potchefstroom 5:15 PM

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Super 6 Schedule

Date Day Match Group Venue Time in IST 21 January 2023 Saturday C3 vs B1 2 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 21 January 2023 Saturday B3 vs C1 2 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 21 January 2023 Saturday A1 vs D2 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 21 January 2023 Saturday D1 vs A2 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 22 January 2023 Sunday C2 vs B3 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 22 January 2023 Sunday D1 vs A3 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 23 January 2023 Monday D3 vs A2 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 23 January 2023 Monday B2 vs C3 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 24 January 2023 Tuesday D2 vs A3 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 24 January 2023 Tuesday C1 vs B2 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 25 January 2023 Wednesday D3 vs A1 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 25 January 2023 Wednesday B1 vs C2 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM

ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal and Final Schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time in IST 27 January 2023 Friday Semifinal 1: Group 1 Winner vs Runner Up Group 2 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM 27 January 2023 Friday Semifinal 2: Group 2 Winner vs Runner Up Group 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM 29 January 2023 Sunday Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner Potchefstroom 5:15 PM