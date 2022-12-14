ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Schedule, Groups, Squads, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Format

The first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from 14 to 29 January 2023 with 16 teams battling out for the title in the inaugural show-piece event.
The World Cup matches will take place in Benoni and Potchefstroom across four venues - Willowmoore Park, Willowmoore Park B, Senwes Park and Absa Puk Oval.
While the tournament starts with the group stages on January 14, 2023, the next stage will be played from January 21, 2023 to January 25, and the two semifinals will both be played on January 27, 2023 with final taking place January 29, 2023.
The tournament will start with the group stages, where 16 teams divided into four groups of four with each team playing the three other teams of their respective groups in a single round-robin format.
At the end of the group stage, the top three teams of all four groups will head into the Super 6 stage, which is divided into two groups, where Group A teams will be clubbed with teams from Group D in Group 1, while Group C and Group B teams will be clubbed together in Group 2.
At the end of the Super 6 stage of both groups - Group 1 and Group 2, the winners and runners up of the two groups will head into the semifinals.
As for the group stage groups, India have been drawn alongside Scotland, hosts South Africa and UAE in Group D, while Group A consists of Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA.
In Group B, England and Pakistan have been drawn together with Rwanda and Zimbabwe, while Indonesia, Ireland, West Indies and New Zealand are in Group C.
Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Australia
|England
|New Zealand
|India
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Ireland
|Scotland
|USA
|Rwanda
|Indonesia
|UAE
Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson. Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma.
Bangladesh: Squad to be announced
Sri Lanka: Squad to be announced
USA: Squad to be announced
England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward. Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor.
Pakistan: Aroob Shah (captain), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa, Zamina Tahir. Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah.
Rwanda: Squad to be announced
Zimbabwe: Squad to be announced
Indonesia: Squad to be announced
Ireland: Amy Hunter (captain), Siúin Wood (vice captain), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires. Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh
New Zealand: Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Isabella Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin
West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean.
India: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.
Scotland: Katherine Fraser (captain), Ailsa Lister (vice captain/wicketkeeper), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham.
South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan
UAE: Squad to be announced
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Time in IST
|14 January 2023
|Saturday
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|A
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|14 January 2023
|Saturday
|UAE vs Scotland
|D
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|14 January 2023
|Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs USA
|A
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|14 January 2023
|Saturday
|South Africa vs India
|D
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|15 January 2023
|Sunday
|Pakistan vs Rwanda
|B
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|15 January 2023
|Sunday
|West Indies vs Ireland
|C
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|15 January 2023
|Sunday
|England vs Zimbabwe
|B
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|15 January 2023
|Sunday
|New Zealand vs Indonesia
|C
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|16 January 2023
|Monday
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|A
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|16 January 2023
|Monday
|India vs UAE
|D
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|16 January 2023
|Monday
|Australia vs USA
|A
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|16 January 2023
|Monday
|South Africa vs Scotland
|D
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|17 January 2023
|Tuesday
|Zimbabwe vs Rwanda
|B
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|17 January 2023
|Tuesday
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|C
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|17 January 2023
|Tuesday
|England vs Pakistan
|B
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|17 January 2023
|Tuesday
|West Indies vs Indonesia
|C
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|18 January 2023
|Wednesday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|A
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|18 January 2023
|Wednesday
|South Africa vs UAE
|D
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|18 January 2023
|Wednesday
|Bangladesh vs USA
|A
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|18 January 2023
|Wednesday
|Scotland vs India
|D
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|19 January 2023
|Thursday
|England vs Rwanda
|B
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|19 January 2023
|Thursday
|Indonesia vs Ireland
|C
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|19 January 2023
|Thursday
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|B
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|19 January 2023
|Thursday
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|C
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Time in IST
|21 January 2023
|Saturday
|C3 vs B1
|2
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|21 January 2023
|Saturday
|B3 vs C1
|2
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|21 January 2023
|Saturday
|A1 vs D2
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|21 January 2023
|Saturday
|D1 vs A2
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|22 January 2023
|Sunday
|C2 vs B3
|2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|22 January 2023
|Sunday
|D1 vs A3
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|23 January 2023
|Monday
|D3 vs A2
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|23 January 2023
|Monday
|B2 vs C3
|2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|24 January 2023
|Tuesday
|D2 vs A3
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|24 January 2023
|Tuesday
|C1 vs B2
|2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|25 January 2023
|Wednesday
|D3 vs A1
|1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|25 January 2023
|Wednesday
|B1 vs C2
|2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|27 January 2023
|Friday
|Semifinal 1: Group 1 Winner vs Runner Up Group 2
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|27 January 2023
|Friday
|Semifinal 2: Group 2 Winner vs Runner Up Group 1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|29 January 2023
|Sunday
|Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
