ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals: Date, Teams, Timing in IS, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

The teams for the Super 6 were confirmed based on their position in the first round group stage that saw 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams with the top three progressing to the Super 6 stage.

The Super 6 qualified teams carried over their points and Net Run Rate from the results of their first round group stage against the other two teams of their respective groups that qualified for the Super 6.

The Super 6 saw twelve teams divided into two groups of six teams that faced off in two single round robin matches with the top two at the end of the stage progressing to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the winner of Super 6 Group 1 will face the runner up of Super 6 Group 2, while the winner of Super 6 Group 2 will meet the runner up of Super 6 Group 1.

Here is a look at all you need to know about ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals:

Which are the teams that have qualified for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal?

India, who finished top of a competitive Group 1, will face New Zealand in the semifinal 1 after the Kiwis finished behind England on net run rate in Group 2.

In semifinal 2, England, who finished top of Group 2, will face the second-placed team from Group 1, Australia.

When and where is the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup semifinal taking place?

The semifinals of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place on Friday (January 27) with the winner of the two matches set to clash in the final on Sunday (January 29). All the three matches will be hosted at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

First ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal and Final Schedule

Round Date Day Fixture Time in IST Semifinal 1 January 27 Friday India vs New Zealand 1:30 PM Semifinal 2 January 27 Friday England vs Australia 5:15 PM Final January 29 Sunday Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner 5:15 PM

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal and Final live Streaming and TV Channel

Star Sports Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 1 will telecast the matches live in India, while the live streaming will be available on Fancode.