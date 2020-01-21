ICC U19 World Cup: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India bowl out Japan for 41; India colts win by 10 wickets

This is now the joint third-lowest team total in U-19 international cricket history and joint second-lowest in a U19 World Cup match.

Ravi Bishnoi was the star of the Indian bowling attack as he returned with impressive figures of 8-3-5-4. The leg-spinner from Rajasthan picked up wickets off last two deliveries against Sri Lanka in the first game and against Japan, he picked up wickets off first two balls. So he bagged four wickets off four balls in the tournament. But that feat won't get counted as a hat-trick for it came in different games.

Japan #U19 has been dismissed for 41 in 22.5 overs by India U19 at Bloemfontein in the Group A match of the #U19CWC.

No Japan batsman could touch the double-figure mark as five players were dismissed for nought. Shu Noguchi and Kento Dobell top-scored with 7.

Kartik Tyagi bagged three wickets from his 6 overs while Akash Singh picked up 2 wickets from his 4.5 overs.

In response, India chased down the target in 4.5 overs and won the match by 10 wickets and 271 balls to spare. Yashavi Jaiswal scored 29* off 18 deliveries while his opening partner Kumar Kushagra made a contribution of 13 runs.