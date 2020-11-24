ICC unveils nominees for Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ellyse Perry lead nominations

The last decade has witnessed some enthralling performances on the cricket pitch as the teams, as well as individuals, took the game to another level. The fans can log in to the ICC website and vote for their favourite cricketers (both men and women) across various categories.

The Indian players who are nominated for ICC Awards of the decade are as follows and under the following categories:

Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Mithali Raj

ODI Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami

Test player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli

T20I Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Here's the full list of the nominees for across various categories (men and women):

ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Kumar Sangakkara.

ICC Women's ODI Player of the Decade:

Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Stefanie Taylor (WI), Mithali Raj (IND), Jhulan Goswami (IND).

ICC Men's Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, R Ashwin & Kumar Sangakkara.

ICC Women's Player of the Decade:

Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Stefanie Taylor (WI), Mithali Raj (IND), Sarah Taylor (ENG).

ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade:

Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, James Anderson, Kane Williamson, Rangana Herath, Yasir Shah.

ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade:

Rashid Khan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Imran Tahir, Aaron Finch, Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle.

ICC Women's T20I Player of the Decade:

Men Lanning (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZ), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Deandra Dottin (WI), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Anya Shrubsole (ENG).

ICC Men's Associate Player of the Decade:

Richie Berrington (Scotland), Peter Borren (The Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (SCO), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Callum Macleod (SCO), Asad Vala (PNG).

ICC Women's Associated Player of the Decade:

Nattakan Chantam (Thailand), Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand), Chanida Suttihiruang (Thailand), Kathryn Bryce (SCO), Sarah Bryce (SCO), Sterre Kalis (The Netherlands).

ICC Spirit of the Cricket Award of the Decade:

MS Dhoni, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Katherine Brunt, Brendon McCullum, Anya Shrubsole, Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli.