ICC unveils Upstox as an official partner

The association, which runs to the end of the ICC’s current commercial rights cycle, begins with the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand this month (18-23 June, Southampton, UK).

Speaking of the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Upstox as an Official Partner of the ICC. As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association

provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Upstox, said: “We are delighted to be the official partner of the ICC. There are parallels that can be drawn between various facets of cricket and investing. Just like a consistent and determined performance in cricket gets the team winning, the same attributes in investing can help to build a stronger investment portfolio.”

Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India. We want to empower our customers by helping them maximize the potential of their investments with our tech-enabled and intuitive platform.

Besides the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, the events covered under the partnership are: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, followed by the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Source: Media Release