ICC WC 2019: India vs Afghanistan: Shami, Bumrah were fantastic: Kohli

By
Virat Kohli lauds Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli lauds Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Southampton, June 22: Virat Kohli lauded the attitude of Indian team, terming the 11-run win over Afghanistan on Saturday in the ICC World Cup 2019 as "right up there" while he also praised hat-trick man Mohammed Shami.

Shami's hat-trick and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling were the highlights of Indian win and Kohli was chuffed.

1. What Virat Kohli said

1. What Virat Kohli said

"The win is right up there. You win the toss, and decide to bat and then you see the wicket slow down. You think 260 or 270 would be a good total. At the halfway stage, we had doubts in our minds, but we also had self-belief in the change room. As soon as I went in, I understood the pace of the pitch. Cross-batted shots aren't on, and a lot of horizontal bat shots cost us on this pitch. You can't take the game away from the opposition. You have to knock the ball around, and with three quality wrist-spinners, it was always difficult.

About Bumrah...we want to use him smartly. When he takes one or two wickets, he can go on, but otherwise we try to ensure the opposition knows that he has seven or so overs to go. Shami was really good today. He was making the ball move more than anybody. We knew these guys were hungry. This game was way more important for us, because things didn't go as planned. That's when you need to show character and bounce back.

2. What Jasprit Bumrah (MoM) said

2. What Jasprit Bumrah (MoM) said

If the captain has so much of trust in you, that gives you a lot of confidence to trust yourself in terms of how I want to execute. We saw that wicket was getting slower and slower with the older ball, you need to be more accurate and bowl stump to stump. This is a big ground and there was reverse swing, but you need to rely on yorkers as well and play according to the situation. It was a tight game and I backed my skills. We wanted to create pressure and take the run rate high. As soon as the required rate gets high, you get wickets. We (bowlers) discuss as what to do and how things are going. It's a good sign when everyone is chipping in with the wickets.

3. The Hat-trick heroes of World Cup

3. The Hat-trick heroes of World Cup

1. Chetan Sharma vs NZ, 1987

2. Saqlain Mushtaq vs Zim, 1999

3. Chaminda Vaas vs Bangladesh, 2003

4. Brett Lee vs Kenya, 2003

5. L Malinga vs SA, 2007

6. K Roach vs Netherlands, 2011

7. Lasith Malinga v Kenya, 2011

8. S Finn vs Aus, 2015

9. JP Duminy vs SL 2015

10. M Shami vs Afg, 2019

4. What Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan captain) said

4. What Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan captain) said

We played really well in the first innings. The bowlers bowled really well. We know India have a strong batting line-up. Bumrah was superb at the death - in the last two, three overs. Spinners bowled according to the plan. Rashid, Mujeeb, Rahmat...everyone bowled well. In the end it was a good game. The total was not big, but we needed someone to make 80. 30s are not enough to cross the line.

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 0:02 [IST]
