Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC WC 2019: India vs England: Shami underlines his class with a five-for

By
Mohammed Shami impressed with a five-wicket haul
Mohammed Shami impressed with a five-wicket haul

Birmingham, June 30: Mohammed Shami completed a five-wicket haul against England on Sunday (June 30) in an ICC World Cup 2019 match that made many think that the Bengal pacer should have been India's first-choice partner of Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami took 5 for 69, his best ODI figures so far, to keep the pressure on England. He now has 13 wickets from three games and imagine that the pacer would not have got a chance had it not been for an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar had limped off the field in the match against Pakistan with a hamstring niggle and is still under recovery process. In the interim, Shami ensured that the absence of Bhuvneshwar would not felt taking a clutch of wickets. He also grabbed a hat-trick against Afghanistan to become just the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma (1987 vs New Zealand at Nagpur) to claim a hat-trick in the World Cup.

Cutting back to Shami's spell of the day, he started off on a rather modest note at Edgbaston when he went for a few runs against Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. But he came back in the middle overs when England were going great guns and dished out a second spell that read 3-1-3-2. It triggered a period when England went boundaryless for nine straight overs and lost three wickets.

Shami mixed his length cleverly in that period and was not afraid to pitch it short even on a rather slow pitch. The wide bouncer he offered to England captain Eoin Morgan gave a peep into his hunger for wickets. He challenged Morgan for a pull and the left-hander could only gave a catch to Kedar Jadhav at square leg. It was a clever strategy and excellent execution seeing Morgan struggling and getting out to short ball by Australia's Mitchell Starc in their last match.

Though he went for a few runs in the death overs against Ben Stokes, Shami's burst in the middle overs gave India some respite from England's onslaught. Shami, meanwhile, has ensured that he is tough to overlook now even if Bhuvneshwar returns and may remain Bumrah's new-ball partner for a while.

More MOHAMMED SHAMI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 19:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue