ICC WC 2019: Semifinal: India probable XI against New Zealand at Manchester

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit walked into history books with his fifth World Cup hundred against Sri Lanka. Against Trent Boult and Matt Henry, Rohit will have to lead India's charge from the front and ensure that India get off to a good start once again.

2. KL Rahul

After a tepid beginning, Rahul warmed up to the World Cup with a fifty and hundred on the trot in the opener's slot. Rahul and Rohit so far has stitched together three hundred-plus stands and India would like them to milk another big one upfront to take the match away New Zealand.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli has batted beautifully and reached 50 five teams in this World Cup. But for a batsman who revel in conversion, Kohli astonishingly has not made not even one hundred so far. The Indian captain will be eager to set that anomaly right and the semis against NZ would be as good an opportunity as any other.

4. Rishabh Pant

Pant has not produced an authoritative innings so far, but a 32 and 48 indicated that he could be on the verge of a substantial innings. Pant will be keen to contribute to team's success with a trademark innings.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni so far has a middling World Cup while the three catches and a stumping against Sri Lanka might have given a new lease to his outing. He would look to continue in the same vein and possibly a fine innings with the bat too.

6. Hardik Pandya

Pandya has carried the weight of all-rounder tag quite lightly in this World Cup. In four out of eight matches, Pandya bowled 10 overs and chipped in with a few quick innings too. He would be asked to do that job against NZ too.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja can be a handy option with ball and bat down the order and against Lanka he produced a thrifty spell for one wicket. He should be able to retain his place in the XI because of his nagging bowling and excellent fielding.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar did not have a great return match when he conceded a few runs against Sri Lanka without much in return. But his experience, batting abilities down the list and death over parsimony should be enough for him to retain his place.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal should be walking into the XI after being rested for the Sri Lanka match. He might have gone for a few runs in this World Cup as indicated by the run-rate of 5.92 but he can take wickets at crucial junctures.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami has this ability to take wickets and 14 wickets from four matches is suggestive of that. His presence could give India an added edge in the semis and the team management would hope that Shami won't leak runs in the death overs as it happened against England.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

He has led India's bowling quite admirably in the league phase and he would like to repeat that in the knockout stage. And there is nothing suggests at this moment that Bumrah won't do that against New Zealand.