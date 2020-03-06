ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy exudes confidence

"We said the first aim was to get to the final and take it from there. We've crossed the first stage. We need to make sure we hold our nerves and we do what we need to do on the final day," Veda told the tournament's official website.

India will have a psychological advantage going into the final as they had stunned the defending champions by 17 runs in the tournament opener.

India enter final

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reached the final on the basis of their unbeaten record in the tournament after their semifinal against England was washed out.

Veda, who was a part of the Indian team that finished runner-up to England in the 2017 50-over ODI World Cup, knows the pain of missing out on a world title.

"It's all about destiny, and I'm a big believer in destiny. I feel like this is the way it was meant to be. There is a joke going around that this World Cup is made in such a way that it's helping us, starting from the wickets to everything else.

"Being in the final is just reward for the way we played in the group stages. There was an advantage to having won all our games with the weather not in our hands," added Veda.

Considered a great finisher, Veda has recovered from a series of single-digit scores in the tri-series to score 20 from 11 balls in a finishing role against Bangladesh. Having scored just 35 runs from four matches in the tournament so far, the Karnataka batter knows her role in the team.

"As an individual, the role given to me is very consistent in the last year. They've put effort in the last year to keep me there and I've been supported by every individual, not just one or two. The entire team, with all the support staff have shown faith in me," said Veda.

"I know coming into the World Cup, I would play a crucial role to finish the innings well, which I felt I was unable to do in the last World Cup in the West Indies," added Veda.

