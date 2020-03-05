Cricket
Women's T20 WC: Mithali Raj, Virat Kohli lead cricketing fraternity to congratulate Team India for entering final

By
Sydney, March 5: In a fair share of luck and an unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their first semi-final clash against England was washed out here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (March 5).

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually, the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.

"Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us," a dejected England captain Heather Knight said after the game was abandoned.

Her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also agreed that the semifinals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by host Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.

India vs England T20 WC Semi-Final: Rain plays spoilsport, India progress to the Final

"Unfortunate we didn't get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea," said Kaur.

India had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat. England had ended runners-up in the previous edition. In the earlier seven editions, India had never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.

They began with a win over defending champions Australia and went from strength to strength after that, beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches. If the second semifinal between South Africa and reigning champions Australia is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.

The Indian Cricketing fraternity, including men's captain Virat Kohli and women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and her band for making it to the finals. They also felt for the English side but said no one has any control on weather.

Here's how cricketing fraternity congratulated the Women In Blue:

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
