Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Women's T20I Team of 2021: Smriti Mandhana lone India player in the 11

By
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana

Dubai, January 19: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (January 19) named the Women's T20I Team of the Year (2021), and India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been named in the 11.

England's Nat Sciver has been named the captain of the side while Amy Jones will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

The team just has one Indian, while multiple players from England have been named in the line-up.

With 255 runs at an average of 31.87, Smriti Mandhana was India's highest scorer in the format in 2021. She scored two fifties in the nine matches she played this year, and got her team off to rapid starts regularly, as evident up by her strike rate of 131.44.

Tammy Beaumont's reliable presence at the top of the order helped England off to steady starts regularly.

She played nine matches and amassed 303 runs at an average of 33.66, including three fifties.

Danni Wyatt, Beaumont's partner in crime at the top of the order, enjoyed an equally good time in 2021. Wyatt amassed 252 runs in nine matches, at an average of 31.50.

While Beaumont was a solid presence at one end, Wyatt took the attack to the bowlers, as her strike rate of 133.33 suggests.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Comments

MORE ICC NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: icc smriti mandhana india cricket
Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments