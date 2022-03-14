ICC Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa beat England by 3 wickets; brighten knockout chances

Kapp was the star with the ball for South Africa with a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. She led the bowling attack in the absence of Shabnim Ismail, who had to go off the field after bowling only five overs.

Chasing 236, South Africa openers struggled at the start as they lost their first wicket in the 5th over after Lizelle Lee was dismissed by Anya Shrubsole, with the team's total at 18/1.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits then steadied the ship with a 56-run stand for the second wicket.

They mixed caution with aggression perfectly to ensure more wickets did not fall.

After losing two wickets skipper Sune Luss came to the crease and took her team's total to 147 but she was dismissed by Charlotte Dean at 36 runs.

Later, Mignon du Preez joined Wolvaardt and tried to anchor the innings. England got the much-needed breakthrough in 35th over as Kate Cross dismissed Wolvaardt who played a knock of 77 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone comes back into the attack and provides another breakthrough for England as she dismissed Mignon du Preez at 8 runs.

Going into the final five overs, South Africa needed 31 with four wickets in hand. Later Marizanne Kapp (32) was dismissed by Anya Shrubsole.

Trisha Chetty alongside Shabnim Ismail took South Africa to their win in the last over thriller and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Earlier, England's Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones's knocks of 62 and 53 runs respectively helped them score a modest total of 235 runs.

Brief Scores: England 235/9 (Tammy Beaumont 62, Amy Jones 53; Marizanne Kapp 5- 45) lost to South Africa: 236/7 (Laura Wolvaardt 77, Sune Luss 36; Anya Shrubsole 2-34) by 4 wickets.