ICC Women's World Cup: Champions England enter semifinals

England, who took first use of the wicket, overcame initial jitters after losing wickets at regular intervals to post a respectable total 234 for 6 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Salma Khatun (two for 46) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, who combined well to make sure England could not gather too much momentum throughout their innings.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England hammer Pakistan, move closer to semifinals

England's quest to reach the knockout stages of the ICC's marquee event started poorly, with Danni Wyatt (6) and skipper Heather Knight (6) falling inside the first eight overs and the score only on 26.

Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont put on 60 for the third wicket to help get England back on track, but Beaumont was dismissed by Ritu Moni with the first ball of the 25th over as Bangladesh fought back strongly.

Sophia Dunkley made a 72-ball 67 and used her nous to guide the ball around the field during her innings, with Katherine Brunt (24 not out) scoring some valuable late runs to ensure England posted what looked like a winning score.

In reply, Bangladesh found the going tough and were rolled out for for 134 with 12 balls remaining.

Seasoned campaigner Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of England bowlers with excellent figures of three for 15 as she made sure that Bangladesh never threatened like putting up a chase.

Ecclestone did it best as she maintained her spot at the top of the leading wicket taker tally at the tournament with another superb spell, while Knight also (one for 15) chipped in with some some valuable overs of her own.

It sealed a dramatic resurgence for England, who at one stage, had been on the brink of elimination after losing their first three matches in the 50-over competition.

They then won all of their remaining four games to secure a place in the top four.

Bangladesh ended the tournament in seventh place from among eight teams on the standings with just one win from eight matches.

(With ICC Media inputs)