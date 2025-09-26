India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: From Healy to Harmanpreet to Wolvaart - Meet the Eight Captains By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:53 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 26: As the cricketing world gears up for the 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, starting September 30, 2025, in Guwahati, the spotlight is firmly on the leaders who will carry the hopes of their nations.

Eight captains, each with a unique style and proven credentials, will guide their teams through the round-robin tournament that runs until November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka.

List of Captains - ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

1. Harmanpreet Kaur (India): One of the most experienced players in women's cricket, Harmanpreet will lead India at home in front of packed stadiums. Known for her fearless batting and tactical nous, she will look to inspire India to their first-ever World Cup title.

2. Alyssa Healy (Australia): The wicketkeeper-batter shoulders the massive responsibility of leading the defending champions. With multiple ICC trophies under her belt, Healy brings confidence and experience to a team that has dominated world cricket.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England): All-rounder Sciver-Brunt leads a balanced English side blending youth and experience. Her calm presence and match-winning ability make her one of the most respected leaders in the women's game.

4. Sophie Devine (New Zealand): The explosive batter and seam-bowling all-rounder brings aggression and belief to the White Ferns. Devine's leadership will be central as New Zealand aim to reclaim past glory on the world stage.

5. Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka): A talismanic figure for Sri Lanka, Athapaththu's attacking batting and ability to rally her team have made her a fan favorite. Playing on home soil, she hopes to use local conditions to her side's advantage.

6. Fatima Sana (Pakistan): The young all-rounder leads Pakistan into her first World Cup as skipper. Her rise in leadership reflects Pakistan's focus on nurturing new stars, and her performances with both bat and ball will be pivotal.

7. Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh): Wicketkeeper-batter Sultana continues her journey as Bangladesh's leader, tasked with building consistency and belief in a team that has steadily improved on the world stage.

8. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa): Stylish opener Wolvaardt brings her calm demeanor and batting brilliance to captaincy. Known for leading from the front, she will aim to take South Africa deep into the knockout stages.

What's at Stake

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played across five venues - Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Indore on October 1, while India open the tournament against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

With record prize money of USD 13.88 million and the tournament being officiated entirely by an all-female panel of match officials, this World Cup is being seen as a landmark in women's cricket.

From veterans like Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy to newer leaders like Fatima Sana and Laura Wolvaardt, the diversity of leadership at this year's World Cup highlights the global growth of women's cricket. Each captain carries not just her team's hopes, but also the responsibility of inspiring the next generation of players worldwide.