ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Prize Money Increased Four Times To $13.88 million

New Delhi, Sep 1: Women's cricket has hit a historic milestone as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (September 1) announced a record four-fold increase in prize money for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The total prize pool has been set at an unprecedented $13.88 million, a 297% rise from the $3.5 million offered in the last edition in New Zealand (2022). The increase also surpasses the prize purse of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 (\$10 million), signaling a bold step towards gender parity in the sport.

Record Rewards for Champions and Runners-Up

The winners of the 13th edition will walk away with $4.48 million, a 239% jump from the $1.32 million pocketed by Australia when they lifted the trophy in 2022. Remarkably, this also exceeds the $4 million winners' prize at the men's World Cup held last year.

The runners-up will earn $2.24 million, while the two losing semi-finalists will take home $1.12 million each, a near four-fold rise compared to 2022. Teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive $700,000, while the seventh and eighth-placed teams will earn $280,000 each. Every participating side is guaranteed at least $250,000, ensuring equitable rewards across the competition.

Bigger Rewards at Every Stage

Group stage wins will fetch teams $34,314 per victory.

Prize money has been expanded across all classifications, making progression at each stage financially rewarding.

ICC's Push for Gender Equality

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the announcement as a landmark moment, "This four-fold increase in prize money is a defining milestone for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple-women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

The step follows ICC's earlier decision to introduce pay parity in match fees across men's and women's ICC events, and further emphasizes the governing body's intent to push the women's game into a new era of recognition, respect, and financial sustainability.

Global Spectacle Across Five Venues

The Women's World Cup 2025 will be staged across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam in India, and Colombo in Sri Lanka. Fans can already register their interest to attend matches on the official ICC Women's Cricket World Cup website.