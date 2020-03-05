ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India to take on Australia in the final

Sydney, March 5: Incessant rain in Sydney forced the match officials to abandon the first semifinal between India and England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This means the Women in Blue are through to their maiden World T20 final where they will take on Australia who beat South Africa by 5 runs (via D/L method) in a rain-curtailed second semifinal.
The match was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am (IST), but it started pouring one hour prior to the toss and kept delaying it further. To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss should have been held by 4.36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4.51 pm (11:21 am IST). But as the rain gods continued to show their wrath the match officials officially called-off the match without a ball being bowled.
India have qualified for the summit clash, courtesy their superior record in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were unbeaten in the league stage and topped the group as they defeated Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Harmanpreet Kaur: It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it. Everybody is looking in great touch. Shafali and Smriti are giving us good starts, hoping they do it in the final too. Getting a good start is crucial, because T20 is a short format and it's tough to come back once under pressure. We're looking positive in the nets, and looking to give our best. Unfortunately, both of us (her and Mandhana) couldn't produce the results but it's good to see others stepping up. It means a lot for us because it's our first final. As a team, we just want to go out there and play our best cricket. I feel that if we can play our best cricket, we will have a strong chance. We aren't thinking about whom we want to face and just focusing on our game.
Heather Knight: Frustrating, didn't want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semifinal. Yes, Sarah Glenn and Sophie (Ecclestone) have been great. So has been Mady. Not starting a tournament great has been a concern, so perhaps we can work on that (smiles).
Irfan Pathan congratulates India Women.
Congratulations to the #indianwomen cricket team for reaching the finals of the #T20WorldCup well played during the league stage— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2020
India to play finals at MCG on March 8.
And that means I get to see India play the final @Melbourne. Delighted. Will be wonderful to see them win it. Will be quite an occasion at the gigantic @MCG . On my way there. #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020
'Not the ideal way to enter the final'
Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020
UPDATE!! MATCH ABANDONED!! INDIA PROGRESS INTO THE FINALS BY VIRTUE OF TOPPING THEIR GROUP.
It's getting gloomier at SCG!
Getting gloomier at the SCG. Hasn't stopped raining at all in the past two hours— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2020
We've been playing knock-out cricket since game two. That puts us in good stead going into the semi-final: England captain Heather Knight had this to say.
"We've been playing knock-out cricket since game two. That puts us in good stead going into the semi-final."— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
Heather Knight is pleased with her team's fightback since their opening defeat to South Africa.#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/xyzg01T7XU
Harsha Bhogle has this to say on the cut-off time!
11.06 is the cut-off time for the toss. If it continues raining in Sydney, India go through to the final by virtue of topping their group. It might seem harsh on England but this is a reward for India for playing better cricket in the early stages #iccwomenst20worldcup— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and England in Sydney. But things are gloomy at the moment as it's pouring heavily at the moment.
☔ India v England weather update— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4
