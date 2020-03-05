Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India to take on Australia in the final

By

India vs England Womens T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Rain plays spoilsport, India progress to the Final

Sydney, March 5: Incessant rain in Sydney forced the match officials to abandon the first semifinal between India and England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This means the Women in Blue are through to their maiden World T20 final where they will take on Australia who beat South Africa by 5 runs (via D/L method) in a rain-curtailed second semifinal.

The match was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am (IST), but it started pouring one hour prior to the toss and kept delaying it further. To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss should have been held by 4.36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4.51 pm (11:21 am IST). But as the rain gods continued to show their wrath the match officials officially called-off the match without a ball being bowled.

India have qualified for the summit clash, courtesy their superior record in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were unbeaten in the league stage and topped the group as they defeated Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:11 am

Harmanpreet Kaur: It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it. Everybody is looking in great touch. Shafali and Smriti are giving us good starts, hoping they do it in the final too. Getting a good start is crucial, because T20 is a short format and it's tough to come back once under pressure. We're looking positive in the nets, and looking to give our best. Unfortunately, both of us (her and Mandhana) couldn't produce the results but it's good to see others stepping up. It means a lot for us because it's our first final. As a team, we just want to go out there and play our best cricket. I feel that if we can play our best cricket, we will have a strong chance. We aren't thinking about whom we want to face and just focusing on our game.

11:11 am

Heather Knight: Frustrating, didn't want the World Cup to end this way but not much you can do about this. Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semifinal. Yes, Sarah Glenn and Sophie (Ecclestone) have been great. So has been Mady. Not starting a tournament great has been a concern, so perhaps we can work on that (smiles).

11:05 am

Irfan Pathan congratulates India Women.

11:04 am

India to play finals at MCG on March 8.

11:04 am

'Not the ideal way to enter the final'

10:44 am

UPDATE!! MATCH ABANDONED!! INDIA PROGRESS INTO THE FINALS BY VIRTUE OF TOPPING THEIR GROUP.

10:24 am

It's getting gloomier at SCG!

09:29 am

We've been playing knock-out cricket since game two. That puts us in good stead going into the semi-final: England captain Heather Knight had this to say.

09:26 am

Harsha Bhogle has this to say on the cut-off time!

09:15 am

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and England in Sydney. But things are gloomy at the moment as it's pouring heavily at the moment.

More INDIA VS ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue