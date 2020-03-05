ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India to take on Australia in the final

Sydney, March 5: Incessant rain in Sydney forced the match officials to abandon the first semifinal between India and England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This means the Women in Blue are through to their maiden World T20 final where they will take on Australia who beat South Africa by 5 runs (via D/L method) in a rain-curtailed second semifinal.

The match was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am (IST), but it started pouring one hour prior to the toss and kept delaying it further. To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss should have been held by 4.36 pm local time (11:06 am IST) and play must commence by 4.51 pm (11:21 am IST). But as the rain gods continued to show their wrath the match officials officially called-off the match without a ball being bowled.

India have qualified for the summit clash, courtesy their superior record in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were unbeaten in the league stage and topped the group as they defeated Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.