ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up Year Wise

The 20-over or Women's T20 World Cup was held in a year interval in the first two editions, but has since been held once in two years and most recently once in three years with only 3 of 11 teams going all the way to lift the title.

In the 7 editions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia has been the most successful side with 5 titles to it's name followed by England and West Indies, who have won the title one time each.

England won the inaugural edition in 2009 before Australia won a hattrick of titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The Australian dominance was snapped by West Indies in 2016. But the Aussies went on to win the next two titles as well.

India and New Zealand also have come close, but have fallen in the final hurdle finishing as runners up. The Indian team has lost the final once in 2010, while New Zealand has lost two finals in 2009 and 2010.

England have the most runners up finish with 3, while the record champions Australia have made the most final appearances, having won 5 and losing once in 2016.

While the first three editions were contested by 8 teams, the tournament has expanded to 10 teams over the years. The Women's T20 World Cup has been staged in six countries so far with the World Cup hosts winning the tournament only 2 times so far.

West Indies, England, Australia, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have played hosts to the Women's T20 World Cup so far. Only England in 2009 and Australia in 2020 have won the tournament as hosts.

Here we take a look at the year-wise hosts, winners and runners up of the ICC Women's World Cup from 2009:

YEAR HOSTS WINNER RUNNER UP 2009 England England New Zealand 2010 West Indies Australia New Zealand 2012 Sri Lanka Australia England 2014 Bangladesh Australia England 2016 India West Indies Australia 2018 West Indies Australia England 2020 Australia Australia India