ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches: Schedule, Date, Time in IST and Live Streaming Info

Hosts New Zealand will take on Pakistan on the opening day of the warm up matches along with India taking on South Africa and Australia facing West Indies.

On the second day (February 28) of the four days reserved for warm-up, Bangladesh face defending champions England followed by India vs West Indies and New Zealand vs Australia on March 1.

The warm-up round will conclude with South Africa vs England and Pakistan vs Bangladesh on March 2 before the tournament proper starts on March 4 with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies.

India, who are among 5 other teams chasing their first World Cup title, will open their 2022 show-piece tournament campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6. But before that they will look to continue their momentum after avoiding a whitewash against New Zealand in the ODI series.

The Indian eves missed most of their star players including opener Smriti Mandhana for most part of the bygone limited overs series against the World Cup hosts, who they will face again on March 10. So, these warm-ups will help India and other teams get into the groove ahead of the tournament.

The warm-up matches will be played across three venues - Lincoln Green & Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, and Rangiora Oval in Rangiora.

Here is the full schedule for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches:

DATE DAY MATCH VENUE TIME in IST February 27 Sunday Australia vs West Indies Lincoln Green, Lincoln 1:30 AM February 27 Sunday India vs South Africa Rangiora Oval, Rangiora 1:30 AM February 27 Sunday New Zealand vs Pakistan Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 1:30 AM February 28 Monday Bangladesh vs England Lincoln Green, Lincoln 1:30 AM March 1 Tuesday New Zealand vs Australia Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 1:30 AM March 1 Tuesday West Indies vs India Rangiora Oval, Rangiora 1:30 AM March 2 Wednesday South Africa vs England Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 1:30 AM March 2 Wednesday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lincoln Green, Lincoln 1:30 AM

Telecast and Live Streaming Information

As of now there is no information available about the telecast and live streaming of the warm-up matches, but Star Sports India has the broadcast rights for the tournament proper starting from March 4.