ICC Women's World Cup Winners: Full List of Champions, Finalists, Unique Facts

The Women's Cricket World Cup, first held in 1973 in England, is the oldest international women's cricket tournament, even preceding the men's World Cup by two years.
The inaugural event took place entirely as a round-robin league, with no final match. England won the first tournament by topping the points table, with notable performances including a commanding century by Enid Bakewell and leadership by captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint.
Following the first World Cup, the tournament evolved into a knockout format with finals from 1982 onwards. Australia quickly rose to dominance, claiming multiple titles throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Their aggressive and skillful play led them to seven World Cup victories, the most by any nation.
England also remained a strong contender, winning four titles, including in the inaugural tournament and most recently in 2017. Other countries, like New Zealand, have also had moments of glory, winning the 2000 edition at home in a nail-biting final against Australia.
The venues chosen for finals have been iconic cricket grounds globally, such as Lord's in London, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Hagley Oval in Christchurch, reflecting the sport's international appeal.
The 2025 edition of the tournament will witness only the fourth-ever champion in Women's World Cup history, as India take on South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
|Year
|Host(s)
|Final Venue
|Winner
|Winning Captain
|Result
|Runner-up
|1973
|England
|No final (Round robin)
|England
|Rachael Heyhoe Flint
|Won on points
|Australia
|1978
|India
|No final (Round robin)
|Australia
|Margaret Jennings
|Won on points
|England
|1982
|New Zealand
|Lancaster Park, Christchurch
|Australia
|Sharon Tredrea
|Won by 3 wickets
|England
|1988
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Australia
|Sharon Tredrea
|Won by 8 wickets
|England
|1993
|England
|Lord's, London
|England
|Karen Smithies
|Won by 67 runs
|New Zealand
|1997
|India
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Australia
|Belinda Clark
|Won by 5 wickets
|New Zealand
|2000
|New Zealand
|Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
|New Zealand
|Emily Drumm
|Won by 4 runs
|Australia
|2005
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Australia
|Belinda Clark
|Won by 98 runs
|India
|2009
|Australia
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|England
|Charlotte Edwards
|Won by 4 wickets
|New Zealand
|2013
|India
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Australia
|Jodie Fields
|Won by 114 runs
|West Indies
|2017
|England
|Lord's, London
|England
|Heather Knight
|Won by 9 runs
|India
|2022
|New Zealand
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Australia
|Meg Lanning
|Won by 71 runs
|England
|2025
|India, Sri Lanka
|DY Patil Academy, Navi Mumbai
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD