ICC Womens' World T20: India can still improve, says Harmanpreet

"I'm happy that we have qualified for the semis, but there are still a few things that we need to sit down and talk about. It's a short format," Harmanpreet said.

"We have to be aggressive on the field, and improvements need to be made. We need to improve across the batting and bowling departments. We did not bat according to our plan today," she said.

Mithali Raj was the player of the match after making 51 off 56 balls and Mithali spoke about how the mentality of the team has changed.

"There are a lot of young girls in the team and they want to change the approach in T20s," Raj said. "I definitely want them to win the World Cup."

"The wicket was quite challenging. It was slow and soft. My partnership with Smriti was very crucial. Hopefully we will get a better wicket in the next game. When someone is going through a lean patch it's important to remain positive, I'm sure she (Smriti) will get better with every game," she said.

Irish skipper Laura Delany looked at the positives from the match, even saying that she was "delighted" with the performance of her team.

"I am delighted how we approached the game. To restrict India to 145, who scored 195 against New Zealand was a huge positive for us," Delany said.

"Over the last few days, our batting has been exposed at the top-level. A lot of players and our families over the course of this tournament have been extremely supportive of us," she said.