ICC WC 2019: Alex Carey bats with a bandage wrapped around his jaw as bouncer from Jofra Archer injures his chin - Watch

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals is also termed as The Ashes with white-ball as their respective women teams are already engaged in a multi-format Ashes.

Australia elected to bat first after their captain Aaron Finch won the toss against England. The Aussies didn't have an ideal start batting first as their star openers Aaron Finch (0) and David Warner (9) were dismissed cheaply. Comeback man Peter Handscomb too failed to make an impact in the high-octane clash.

In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey walked into the middle at number four in the seventh over itself. However, Carey won over several hearts by showing his grit and determination on the field.

In the eighth over, a seething bouncer from pacer Jofra Archer hit Carey's helmet grill with eventually hit his chin and the batsman started bleeding. The physio ran immediately into the middle to attend to the injured batsman.

Keeping in mind the dire straits his team was in, Carey decided not to go inside the dressing room, instead he got the treatment done on the pitch. Finally a bandage was applied to stop the bleeding and also applied a bandage wrapped around his jaw and he continued batting.

UPDATE: Cricket Australia have confirmed Alex Carey has had stitches applied to his chin, but will be fine to take the gloves for England's batting innings #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GCv2DyS6eh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 11, 2019

Carey scored valuable 46 off 70 deliveries before getting dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 28th over. Along with Steve Smith, he stitched vital partnership of 103 runs to steer his team out of troubled waters.