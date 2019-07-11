Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC WC 2019: Alex Carey bats with a bandage wrapped around his jaw as bouncer from Jofra Archer injures his chin - Watch

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Alex Carey bats with a bleeding chin as bouncer from Jofra Archer injures his jaw - Watch

New Delhi, July 11: England and Australia are locking horns in the second semi-final in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11).

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals is also termed as The Ashes with white-ball as their respective women teams are already engaged in a multi-format Ashes.

Australia elected to bat first after their captain Aaron Finch won the toss against England. The Aussies didn't have an ideal start batting first as their star openers Aaron Finch (0) and David Warner (9) were dismissed cheaply. Comeback man Peter Handscomb too failed to make an impact in the high-octane clash.

In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey walked into the middle at number four in the seventh over itself. However, Carey won over several hearts by showing his grit and determination on the field.

In the eighth over, a seething bouncer from pacer Jofra Archer hit Carey's helmet grill with eventually hit his chin and the batsman started bleeding. The physio ran immediately into the middle to attend to the injured batsman.

Keeping in mind the dire straits his team was in, Carey decided not to go inside the dressing room, instead he got the treatment done on the pitch. Finally a bandage was applied to stop the bleeding and also applied a bandage wrapped around his jaw and he continued batting.

Carey scored valuable 46 off 70 deliveries before getting dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 28th over. Along with Steve Smith, he stitched vital partnership of 103 runs to steer his team out of troubled waters.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 223/10 (49.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue