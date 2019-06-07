ICC World Cup 2019: Australia spinner Adam Zampa reprimanded for using "audible obscenities"

"Australian bowler Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match between Australia and West Indies," said the ICC in a release.

The spinner was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa's disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an obscenity by the umpires. Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

As far as the match was concerned, Australia defeated West Indies by 15 runs and continued their unbeaten streak in the ODIs. The Aaron Finch-led side will now face India at The Oval on Sunday (June 9).

(With inputs from PTI)