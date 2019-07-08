Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia stars go barefoot in World Cup bonding session

By
aus

Birmingham, July 8: Australia's stars walked barefoot on the Edgbaston pitch on Monday in an unusual team bonding session in the build-up to their World Cup semi-final against England.

ICC World Cup Special Page

Aaron Finch's side began their training session at Birmingham venue for Thursday's England showdown by discarding their socks and trainers.

The World Cup holders then took a walk across the playing surface and sat for more than half-an-hour in the same state as they took it in turns to talk to each other about their emotions ahead of the final week of the tournament.

The move was inspired by Australia head coach Justin Langer, who last year described himself as "a bit of a hippy", spending a month a year growing out his beard and walking barefoot.

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has yet to play in the tournament, having joined up as a replacement for Shaun Marsh, but is in line to face England in place of the injured Usman Khawaja.

Asked for his take on the walkabout and 'bonding circle', Handscomb said: "It's just a moment to get a feel for the ground, literally. You do that lap and you can see all the different views from the ground and where you might be fielding and it gives you an opportunity to take it all in before it all starts on Thursday.

"We had an open and honest conversation and it was great that some of the guys poured their heart out there about what it meant to get to the semi-final. There were some really good stories: what it meant for them and their first memories of cricket growing up. It was really nice to see what playing in the finals means to this group."

Source: PTI & Agencies

More AUSTRALIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 22:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue