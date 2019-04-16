ICC World Cup 2019: Dream come true for Karthik, Shami happy to get second chance

1. Dinesh Karthik

"I am very excited. It has been a dream for me to be a part of this team for a long time now," Karthik said. "As a team, we have done some special things and I have been through that journey and I have really wanted to be a part of this team," he told www.kkr.in. Karthik returned to India's World Cup squad after 12 years and the last time Karthik was part of India's World Cup squad was in 2007.

2. Mohammed Shami

"I'm very happy that I have got a second chance in a World Cup," he said. "As far as performance is concerned, they way I had performed in 2015, how I approached it with confidence, I am hoping that there's an increased confidence in me. And whatever confidence that I have, in terms of my performance in the last seven-eight months, I want to carry that confidence and put my best foot forward for my team."

3. What Shami did to get back

I was a bit heavy after my injury and didn't play ODIs for an extended time, but I have played ODIs recently. Especially in the last six months, there have been some outstanding changes in my life. I am happy with whatever I have achieved. I lost so much of weight, my body has that flow now and the rhythm, I feel, is similar to when I started my career. I will try to maintain the same rhythm in the future for the World Cup.

4. Preparation of Shami

There's a lot of difference when compared to, say three years back. I have done a lot of hard work. I've worked with the coaches, and the confidence that I got with the Indian team, backing me when I was trying to improve my fitness levels, the management, the NCA - they all backed me with all their heart. I was also dedicated to take on the fitness challenge in front of me. I accepted that and the result is now in front of you. "Playing these matches in the IPL help in terms of fitness and mental preparation," he said. "It's a challenging tournament before the World Cup and it is very helpful in the preparation, mentally and physically," he said.