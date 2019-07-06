Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Eating 100’s for breakfast: Cricketing fraternity hails record-shattering Rohit Sharma

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Eating 100’s for breakfast: Cricketing fraternity hails record-shattering Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, July 6: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma continued his imperious form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and created a world record by slamming a sublime century against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday (July 6).

The explosive right-handed batsman surpassed Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara to become the first batsman in the history of the game to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Prior to him Sangakkara held this record when his notched up four tons in the previous edition of the showpiece event.

Rohit gets 5th 100 and sets new world record

This was Rohit's 27th ODI century and 17th since 2017, which is most by any batsman in this period. The Mumbaikar also equalled Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup centuries i.e. six in the WC.

He's the second batsman after Sangakkara to score a century in three consecutive innings and second Indian after Kohli to score a ton in three consecutive ODI innings.

The prolific opener also surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading run getter in this tournament. He has scored 647 runs in 9 games so far and might very well surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 - the highest total in the WC - which the Master Blaster achieved in 2003 WC.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Rohit's record shattering ton at Leeds:

More ROHIT SHARMA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 45 - July 6 2019, 06:00 PM
Australia
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue