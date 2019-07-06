ICC World Cup 2019: Eating 100’s for breakfast: Cricketing fraternity hails record-shattering Rohit Sharma

The explosive right-handed batsman surpassed Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara to become the first batsman in the history of the game to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Prior to him Sangakkara held this record when his notched up four tons in the previous edition of the showpiece event.

Rohit gets 5th 100 and sets new world record

This was Rohit's 27th ODI century and 17th since 2017, which is most by any batsman in this period. The Mumbaikar also equalled Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup centuries i.e. six in the WC.

He's the second batsman after Sangakkara to score a century in three consecutive innings and second Indian after Kohli to score a ton in three consecutive ODI innings.

The prolific opener also surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading run getter in this tournament. He has scored 647 runs in 9 games so far and might very well surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 - the highest total in the WC - which the Master Blaster achieved in 2003 WC.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Rohit's record shattering ton at Leeds:

A stunning third 💯 in a row for Rohit Sharma and his fifth of #CWC19 👏



A wonderful achievement for the Indian opener!#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/BXYOoVek77 — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

5 hundreds in a single World Cup!! Just a wow moment! Take a bow @ImRo45 ! Extraordinary batting.. 2 more to go!👍👍 #RohitSharma — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 6, 2019

3 consecutive 100s and 5 in a single @cricketworldcup is just phenomenal, Rohit.

Very good to see @klrahul11 go on to convert a good knock into a 100 as well!👌 Good signs. 🙂#CWC19 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/p7e3cduV8B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2019

Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019

Public Appeal: I need to borrow some words. Because I’ve got none left to describe @ImRo45 🙌 #CWC19 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 6, 2019

How does @ImRo45 not get into the Test team ... !!! My thought for the day ........... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

💯 no 5 ! #hitman you legend ! ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 where is the mos trophy 🏆 👈🏽🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️ looks like it’s done and dusted 👊🏽 @ImRo45 first man ever to achieve this feat ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma ki jai!👏👏👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first player to score three centuries while chasing in World Cup history.



No other Indian player has more than one ton in World Cup chases. #CWC19 #SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 6, 2019

Five centuries at one World Cup. Rohit Sharma is creating some very special landmarks. And for lovers of batting, providing a lot of joy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019

What was even more heartening than @ImRo45's record 5th century this World Cup was @imVkohli's tension as Rohit neared the three figure mark and his absolute delight when Rohit got there. Proud to support this team, whatever the result! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma is playing at another level, fatherhood has helped him immensely. Also, nice to see KL Rahul convert this into a 100. #IndvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2019

Kudos to the brilliant #Hitman @ImRo45 for being the first batsman in history to make 5centuries in a #WC

After 16yrs can he break the record of the legendary @sachin_rt and cross the magic number of 673?#IndianCricketTeam #WC2019 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 6, 2019

Amazing stuff @ImRo45 !! Just two more in this tournament please:)!! Photo by Kamal Sharma pic.twitter.com/CARwVwfPbg — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) July 6, 2019

6 World Cup centuries in just 16 innings. Five in a single edition. Three on the bounce. There’s nothing Rohit can’t do....Superhit. #CWC19 #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019