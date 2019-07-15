Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: England crowned Champions in an epic final: This is how world reacted

By
London, July 14: England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over here Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions.

Full list of award winners

How England were crowned World Champions despite Super Over ending in tie

In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord's.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson's team hit a six.

Here's how the world reacted to England's triumph in what was one of the most dramatic game of 50 overs played in all twelve editions of the WC:

Eoin Morgan, World Cup-winning captain

Eoin Morgan, World Cup-winning captain

There was a lot in that game, jeez. I'd like to commiserate Kane and his team. The fight that they show is worth aspiring to. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. It was a very hard-fought game. It was a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. We lost a lot of wickets. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year journey. We have developed a lot over those years, especially the last two. We find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Liam Plunkett, which isn't a good sign - we were going up and down like a yo-yo. Some of the support staff and the players - not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped - quite calming at times. As long as wasn't too cooked, I asked Stokes to go for it. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the Super Over, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the change room today, and the ones who aren't here and missed out on the squad - Willey, Billings. I'd like to mention them too.

Kane Williamson, Runners-up captain and Player of the Tournament:

Kane Williamson, Runners-up captain and Player of the Tournament:

(On Player of Tournament) It certainly wasn't just one extra run. There were so many moments that could've gone either way, but congratulations to England - they've had an incredible campaign and they deserve it. It's been challenging. The pitches have been different to what was expected. Not many 300+ totals as expected. The NZ side showed a great amount of heart to get us to this point, all leading to a tie in the final, but it just wasn't meant to be today. We're a well-balanced attack. The guys are shattered at the moment - it is devastating. They've performed at a very high level throughout the tournament. It's pretty tough to swallow at this stage. But a fantastic effort from our guys.

(On the toss decision) We were thinking about the overhead conditions The pitch was on the drier side. We thought runs on the board would be a good option - we would have liked 10-20 more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure on a tough surface. Both the teams showed a lot of fight. It had to go down to the last ball, and then the last ball of the next little match, but a great match all round.

Lot of positives for us as well. It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes' bat, but I just hope it doesn't happen in moments like that. Unfortunately that sort of thing happens from time to time. It's a part of the game that we play. I don't wish to nitpick, just hope it never happens in such moments ever again. They (Neesham and Guptill) both hit the ball very hard, the left-hand right-hand combination was useful in the Super Over, looking at the short boundary, but it's unfair to critique a match fought with such small margins - especially the match that we saw today.

Ben Stokes, Man of the Final:

Ben Stokes, Man of the Final:

Pretty good innit? I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard work that's gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn't getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four - I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn't going to bowl the last over (laughs). It's fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it's just been incredible.

Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer

Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer: Pretty sure I was going to bowl it. Just had a double-check with Morgs. Still racing (heartbeat). Probably the biggest thing (in his life). The way the guys started in this tournament from the beginning, would've been disappointing not to win. They've been a family to me.

Buttler: Unbelievable. Thought you've seen everything in cricket. That was ridiculous. Hard to put into words, what an unbelievable game. Wanted to take it deep. Didn't feel the run rate would be an issue if we (Stokes and him) stayed till the end. Just wanted to get a partnership going. Don't know what happened. Unbelievable.

ICC on NZ's effort

New Zealand put up a solid defence of 241 runs in a high-pressure match and managed to tie on both the occasion but England had the luck in their favour. It was definitely a case of 'so near, yet so far for the BlackCaps'.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated England for their maiden WC triumph.

Alec Stewart

Former England cricketer Alec Stewart congratulated Eoin Morgan and his band for lifting the ultimate glory.

VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman had this to say on England's epic win.

Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who scored 97 against Sri Lanka in 2011 WC final, on winner being decided with number of boundaries hit.

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag applauded Kane Williamson for being so calm and composed despite losing the epic final.

Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was the player of the tournament in 2011 WC, had this to say.

Graeme Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann congratulated his team for fulfilling the dream.

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt both the teams were winners.

Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra had this to say.

Ian Bishop

Former West Indies legend Ian Bishop had this to say on an incredible game of cricket that went down the wire to finally get a winner.

Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee too felt the existing rule has to be changed.

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 2:17 [IST]
