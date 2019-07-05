ICC World Cup 2019: England football star Harry Kane wishes Virat Kohli luck for WC, but there's a catch

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! 😉🏏 pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

Harry Kane wishes Virat Kohli luck

"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" Kane tweeted.

It was an honour to have you here, Harry!



Coming back for the #CWC19 final? 🤔#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) July 5, 2019

Kohli-Kane exchange pleasantries

"Virat is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of a player you are he does it time and time again!" the Tottenham Hotspurs forward said. He posted a video of their meeting during which they exchanged pleasantries.

"Hi mate, good to see you. How you doing? You ok? you good? You got a bit? You got football?" asked Kane. Enjoying the outing, Kohli responded, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups. I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket!"

Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes 👍🙂 https://t.co/1jvFFtBWGO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2019

Kohli praises Kane's cricketing skills

After the two enjoyed playing with bat and ball, the Indian batting mainstay said "he is much better at cricket than I am at football".

Like Kohli does for the Indian cricket team, Kane carried English hopes on his shoulders at the World Cup last year as 'It's coming home', the popular chant for fans at England games for years, played in the background.

England-India semi-final a possibility

While India still have a league match to go in the tournament, England have finished their league games. India and Australia have their final league games on Saturday (July 6). If Australia win their final game they'll finish at the top of the points table and India will remain at second spot. In such a scenario, India will face hosts England again in Birmingham in the semi-final on July 11.