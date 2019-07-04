ICC World Cup 2019: England reach semifinals after 27 years; between 1996-2011, they mostly beat minnows

Thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow's second consecutive hundred, England quickly shed the baggage of two back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia and beat India and the Black Caps to cement the third semifinal spot after the Kangaroos and Men in Blue.

This is the first time that England are entering the semifinals of the World Cup since 1992 and the first last-four tie at home since 1983.

The Three Lions had reached the semifinals in a row between 1975 and 1992, reaching the final three times out of them but after that, they could not do it again.

Here is a look at how England did in World Cups between 1996 and 2015 when they failed to make the last four of the showpiece event:

1996: Lost to Sri Lanka in quarterfinals

England made it to the last eight mostly as an also-ran by defeating debutants UAE and the Netherlands in the group while they lost to New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan. In the quarterfinals, Michael Atherton's England was no match for Lanka, the eventual champions. Total match win-loss record: 2-4.

1999: Crashed out in group stage

The only World Cup at home in which England failed to make the semifinals. Led by Alec Stewart, the Three Lions started off well by thumping Sri Lanka and Kenya but then lost badly to South Africa. They beat Zimbabwe thereafter,but crashed out of the fray after losing to India in their final group game owing to a worse net run-rate. Total match win-loss record: 3-2.

2003: Crashed out in group stage

Nasser Hussain was the captain this time in South Africa. England lost two crucial points by forfeiting a game against Zimbabwe (or they would have made it). England then beat the Netherlands, Namibia and Pakistan, but lost to India and Australia to finish fourth in the group while only three were allowed to advance to the Super Six. Total match win-loss record: 3-3.

2007: Crashed out in Super Eight stage

England finished second in the group by losing to New Zealand, but beating Canada and Kenya. In the Super Eight stage, they narrowly defeated Bangladesh and the West Indies while picked up a comprehensive win against Ireland. But Michael Vaughan's team lost to Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa to finish fifth in the fray. Total match win-loss record: 5-4.

2011: Lost to Sri Lanka in quarterfinals

Andrew Strauss's side beat the Netherlands, South Africa and West Indies, but lost to Ireland and Bangladesh. They tied their game with India. England went to the quarterfinals as the third-placed team in the group but was thumped by Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the quarter-finals. Total match win-loss-tie record: 3-3-1

2015: Crashed out in group stage

Eoin Morgan's England lost against all major opponents like Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and could only beat two non-Test-playing nations Scotland and Afghanistan (they are now Test-playing) to get knocked out. Total match win-loss record: 2-4.

Between 1996-2011, England won 18 games and 11 were against minnows

Hence, between 1996 and 2015, England won 18 games in the World Cup out of which 11 came against non-Test-playing nations. The other seven came against West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa. They lost 19 games on the other hand and tied one while one was forfeited. They lost to Sri Lanka (four times); South Africa, New Zealand and Australia (thrice each); India and Bangladesh (twice each); Pakistan and Ireland once.