Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: I would be a fool to emulate Rohit's style of batting: K L Rahul

By Pti
rahul

Birmingham, July 3: India's KL Rahul says his opening partner Rohit Sharma is in a different league and it's impossible to emulate his style.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Rahul, who has been promoted up the order after Shikhar Dhawan's thumb fracture, shared a 180-run opening stand against Bangladesh with the Indian vice-captain, who has now hit a record four hundreds in a single edition of World Cup.

"You would be a fool to be tempted to bat like Rohit because he is in a different class, he is from a different planet altogether when he gets going," Rahul told reporters during an interaction in the mixed zone.

"Personally, I feel I have been going well, but I am not fully satisfied as I haven't carried on after some of the starts," Rahul said after being dismissed for 77 against the 'Tigers' on Tuesday.

"It will be great to score big runs for every batsman when he walks in that's what he wants to do. I've been batting well, in good headspace. I just want to keep doing the things I've been doing right, try and probably improve each innings and see if I can prolong the right things I've been doing till 60-70.

"If I can do it for a bit longer, obviously I'll get the big score and it will benefit the team," the Karnataka batsman added.

While he has spoken to batting coach Sanjay Bangar, he knows he needs to figure out the problems that he is facing at the earliest. "I've spoken to the batting coach and I do speak to my partners and teammates who have done it before and who can help me out. But it's each one's own finding.

"I need to find out what's best for me in the middle. I'm sure it will come. I'm doing a lot of right things, if I do it for longer I'll know how to do it again and again."

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 305/8 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue