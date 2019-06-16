ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Centurion Rohit, bowlers pulverise India to big win over Pakistan - As it happened

Virat Kohli, the winning skipper: To be honest, the pitch wouldn't have made much of a difference. The only factor that I thought was different was that the pitch started turning towards the last half of our innings. We wanted to bowl first in overcast conditions as the pitch had something in it, and if we bowled in the right areas, there was enough for the bowlers. The template has been really nice in the first three games till now - Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit's day again. You could say that to get to 330, you need a team effort, KL set a great foundation with Rohit and Rohit after getting to 70-75 is unstoppable and he showed again why he's such a good ODI player. It allowed me to play a certain kind of role and it allowed Hardik to come and explode in the end. It has worked till now, gives us a lot of solidity in the middle and it is a role that I am happy playing for the team. It is going really nicely at the moment. Kuldeep was brilliant, those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. They were thinking that he would go out of the attack sooner rather than later. That ball to dismiss Babar was just outstanding with the drift, the turn and just beating the batsman batting so well. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England and him confident with Chahal is going to be an important factor for us in the tournament. I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final, but apart from that we have played good cricket against them. If you focus on this game with too much emotion, things can go haywire. We never approach these games from the fans' atmosphere, but as cricketers we need to be professional and understand what needs to be done on the field. Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games. He is going to be an important factor for us so hopefully he can recover in time. But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his niggle is not too bad and that time would heal it.