ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Centurion Rohit, bowlers pulverise India to big win over Pakistan - As it happened

Manchester, June 16: Team India continued their unbeaten run against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup as Virat Kohli and his band registered a clinical 89-run win via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method against Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side here on Sunday (June 16).
Rohit Sharma slammed a majestic 140 off 113 deliveries and forged brilliant partnerships with KL Rahul (57) and later with Virat Kohli (77) to guide his team to a massive 336/5 in the stipulated 50 overs even as the game was interrupted by rain.
Having been invited to bat first, Indian openers set the tone with a brilliant century stand of 137 and denied the Pakistani new ball bowlers their wicket. Kohli later played another sublime knock of 77 runs and showed his class as long as he stayed in the middle.
Chasing a target of 337, Pakistan lost their opener Imam-ul-Haq (7) early on in the innings. Vijay Shankar - who was introduced into the attack as a replacement to injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar - struck on the very first delivery.
Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) broke a crucial century stand between Babar Azam (48) and Fakhar Zaman (62) and removed both the batsmen in quick succession to push them on the backfoot. Later, Hardik Pandya (2/44) too bowled exceptionally well in the middle overs and prevented Pakistani batsmen to back a comeback.
With rain returning in the 35th over it suspended the match for some time. The Pakistan innings was therefore cut short to 40 overs which meant they needed 136 runs from last 30 deliveries. Pakistan were later restricted to 212/6 in 40 overs as they lost the game by 89 runs.
Here's how the match between the arch-rivals panned out:
Virat Kohli, the winning skipper: To be honest, the pitch wouldn't have made much of a difference. The only factor that I thought was different was that the pitch started turning towards the last half of our innings. We wanted to bowl first in overcast conditions as the pitch had something in it, and if we bowled in the right areas, there was enough for the bowlers. The template has been really nice in the first three games till now - Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit's day again. You could say that to get to 330, you need a team effort, KL set a great foundation with Rohit and Rohit after getting to 70-75 is unstoppable and he showed again why he's such a good ODI player. It allowed me to play a certain kind of role and it allowed Hardik to come and explode in the end. It has worked till now, gives us a lot of solidity in the middle and it is a role that I am happy playing for the team. It is going really nicely at the moment. Kuldeep was brilliant, those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. They were thinking that he would go out of the attack sooner rather than later. That ball to dismiss Babar was just outstanding with the drift, the turn and just beating the batsman batting so well. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England and him confident with Chahal is going to be an important factor for us in the tournament. I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final, but apart from that we have played good cricket against them. If you focus on this game with too much emotion, things can go haywire. We never approach these games from the fans' atmosphere, but as cricketers we need to be professional and understand what needs to be done on the field. Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games. He is going to be an important factor for us so hopefully he can recover in time. But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his niggle is not too bad and that time would heal it.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the losing captain: We won a good toss but unfortunately we didn't bowl in the right areas. Credit goes to Rohit, he played really well. Our plans was to pitch it up but we didn't hit the right areas. We won a good toss but we just didn't capitalize and conceded too may runs. I think the ball was turning which is why we picked two spinners, who bowled well, but the Indian batsmen played them really well. We were going really well with the bat as well, but we lost two-three quick wickets in the middle which is when we lost the match. It is definitely getting tougher and tougher but we have four matches and hopefully, we'll win all four of them.
Rohit Sharma | Man of the Match: Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out on the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today. I was unhappy with the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and got fine-leg up; that was a little misjudgement from my side. When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out. I wasn't thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible. We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time. I think Rahul played really well, he took time and that was required at that point. Can't go out there and play shots right away. He took his time, saw the new ball off but unfortunately even he got out at the wrong time. The opening spell was always going to be threatening and we wanted to play out the new ball; we got a good start and we built on from there.
Rohit Sharma has been awarded the man of the match for his knock of 140 off 113 deliveries.
Done and dusted! Team India continues unbeaten run against Pakistan in the World Cup. India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS Method). They've made it 7-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the WC.
Last 5 India-Pakistan ODIs:
IND's 3rd biggest win v PAK (Manchester)
IND's biggest win by wickets v PAK (Dubai 2018)
IND's biggest win by balls v PAK (Dubai 2018)
PAK's biggest win v IND (London 2017)
IND's 2nd biggest win v PAK (Birmingham 2017)
Hyped contest? #CWC19 #INDvPAK
Pakistan reach 208/6 in 39 overs. 94 needed from 6 deliveries. Hardik Pandya will bowl the final over.
200 comes up for Pakistan with a boundary from Imad Wasim's bat.
14 runs came from that Chahal over. Pakistan reach 196/6 in 38 overs. They need 106 runs from 12 balls.
Dropped! KL Rahul drops a sitter in the deep and Shadab Khan gets a reprieve. Chahal has to wait for his first wicket.
10 came from Bumrah's over. Pakistan - 182/6 in 37 overs, need 120 more from 18 deliveries.
6 runs conceded by Chahal from 36th over. Pakistan - 172/6. They need 130 more runs from 24 deliveries.
Play to resume shortly. Match has been reduced to 40 overs. Pakistan require further 136 runs in 5 overs (30 balls).
Good news! Covers are coming off but conditions are still overcast at Old Trafford.
Rain is back at Old Trafford! Teams are heading outside the field. Pakistan 166/6 in 35 overs. Imad Wasim (22) and Shadab Khan (1) are at the crease. Pakistan need 171 more runs from 15 overs. They are 86 runs behind India as per DLS method.
#ViratKohli isn't impressed by the rain.
#CWC19 | #INDvPAK
Wicket! You miss, I hit! Sarfaraz (12) plays it on to the stumps and Vijay Shankar gets his second wicket of the match. Pakistan - 165/6 in 34.1 overs.
Vijay Shankar picks up his second wicket of the day!
Sarfaraz Ahmed departs, Pakistan now six down.
#CWC19 | #INDvPAK
Sarfaraz Ahmed departs, Pakistan now six down.#CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/S8H8vNbcgd
Pakistan are 146/5 in 31 overs against India. Sarfaraz - 8* Imad Wasim - 9* are present in the middle.
Former Pakistan captain and ex-Head coach Waqar Younis has predicted that this could be the last innings of Shoaib Malik for Pakistan in the ODIs.
Lowest batting averages in ODIs in United Kingdom (Min 20 innings)— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 16, 2019
10.15 James Anderson
11.95 Daren Gough
12.83 Graeme Swann
13.07 SHOAIB MALIK
13.55 Stuart Broad
Another batting collapse for Pakistan as Kuldeep and Pandya have broken the backbone of Pakistan middle-order. Sarfaraz and Imad are the last recognised batting pair for their team.
117/1 ➡ 129/5 🤦♂️
#INDvPAK #CWC19
Sanjay Manjrekar praises Kuldeep Yadav.
Sanjay Manjrekar praises Kuldeep Yadav.
Took him 4 games ( Incl warm ups ) to get used to English conditions and now he is a champion in these conditions too. Take a bow Kuldeep!👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvPAK #Kuldeep
BOWLED!!! Shoaib Malik plays it on to the stumps and he departs for a duck. Hardik Pandya strikes again. He's on a hat-trick. Pakistan - 129/5 in 27 overs. India are on top and Pakistan in deep trouble.
TWO IN TWO!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
Shoaib Malik is bowled first ball and Hardik Pandya is on a hat-trick!#CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/57WlREBVMr
Wicket!! Hafeez (9) flicks Hardik Pandya and plays directly in the hands of Vijay Shankar in the deep. The change of bowler has done the trick for India. Good captaincy from Kohli. Pakistan - 129/4 in 26.5 overs.
Two new batsmen into the middle for Pakistan.
Wicket! Kuldeep strikes again 🔥🔥!!! Fakhar Zaman (62) attempts a sweep shot off the chinaman but mistimes it. Chahal takes a simple catch at short fine-leg. Pakistan - 126/3 in 25.2 overs.
BOWLED!! Kuldeep Yadav breaks the partnership as he gets rid of Babar Azam for 48 with a ripper. Much needed a breakthrough for India and it was visible with the happy faces of the Indian players. Even actor Ranveer Singh in the stadium looked animated with his celebration. Pakistan - 117/2 in 24 overs.
Beauty from Yadav gets Pak's best batsman Babar. Bowled through the gate, beaten by back-of-wrist delivery that spins back into him viciously. Tantalising piece of cricket. Fine partnership broken. India long way ahead by D/L calculation if it comes to that
A 100-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam for the second wicket. This is a first 100-run partnership from Pakistan against India in a World Cup game. Pakistan - 113/1 after 23 overs.
Babar Azam-Fakhar Zaman 100* - This is PAKISTAN'S FIRST CENTURY STAND BY PAKISTAN AGAINST INDIA IN WORLD CUP MATCHES FOR ANY WICKET.
SIX!!! Slog sweep from Babar Azam and the ball sails way back into the stands. It was played against the spin from Chahal. This partnership is looking threatening for India.
Four! Fakhar Zaman is looking to free his arms as he slog sweeps Kuldeep Yadav over midwicket. 100 up for Pakistan in the 22nd over. 8 runs came from that Kuldeep Yadav over. Pakistan reach 103/1 in 22 overs. They are gaining momentum.
SIX!! Fifty up for Fakhar Zaman with a maximum off Chahal. This is his first half-century in the World Cup.
Pakistan reach 87/1 in 20 overs as they chase 337 against India. Babar - 34* Fakhar - 44*
Stumping appeal from Dhoni against Zaman. The umpire goes upstairs but the batsman had grounded his leg just on time. Dhoni immediately signalled a 50-50 the moment he appealed.
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack.
Pakistan are 64/1 after 15 overs. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have stitched a partnership of 51 runs between them.
50 up for Pakistan. They've reached 51/1 after 13 overs. Babar - 23* & Fakhar - 19* are forging a good partnership.
Just In: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has tightness in his left hamstring and will take no further part in this match.
Bowling change for India! Hardik Pandya has been introduced by skipper Virat Kohli in the 9th over.
Four! Fakhar Zaman gets a boundary towards leg-side on the final ball of Bumrah over. After bowling 5 dot deliveries in a row, Bumrah concedes a boundary. Pakistan - 29/1 after 8 overs.
This is how DLS Method would play its role in the match.
As Pakistan have started their innings with no reduction in overs, previous calculations wrt DLS have become redundant.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
If the rain comes after 20 overs & no further play is possible, Pakistan need to be...
110/1
126/2
147/3
172/4
203/5
237/6
271/7
to win#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
WICKET!! Vijay Shankar bowls his first ball in the World Cup and he traps Imam-ul-Haq (7) right in front. The umpire had no problem raising his finger. Bhuvi's absence isn't felt for the time being. Pakistan - 13/1 after 4.5 overs.
Out! Vijay Shankar, brought into the attack to replace the injured Kumar, traps Imam-ul-Haq (7) with his first ball! 1-13.
📺 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfbXwEY
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/sYjXOwMCBa #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/p15wSW5qsA
Oh No! Bad news for India as Bhuvneshwar seems to have pulled his hamstring and he's walking out of the field. Vijay Shankar will complete the over now.
DLS Method will favour the team batting second, India would hope for a full game or early wickets.
DLS Method will favour the team batting second, India would hope for a full game or early wickets.
Now that the game has started D/L will favour the side batting second in a curtailed game if they have wickets in hand. India either want early wickets or a full game
4 runs conceded by Bumrah from his first over. He was hit for a boundary in that over by Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan - 6/0 after 2 overs.
Tidy first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pakistan score 2/0 after 1st over in the run chase of 337.
Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are back into the middle to start their run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India.
Okay. Here we go. The chase is on for real this time. Pakistan need 337 to win. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman take on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to kick off proceedings
📺 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/sYjXOx4dsI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/n0EU6e220o
Indian fielders are present in the middle as the rain has stopped.
Players from both the teams walk into the middle to start the second innings but light shower starts and covers are back on the pitch. Hopefully, these are the passing shower.
Looks like Pakistan have a big task at hand.
If Pakistan pull it off today, it will be the highest successful chase in the World Cup history.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
By the way, Pakistan's highest successful chase so far in World Cup has been 264/6 v New Zealand in 1992.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
India make 336/5 at the end of innings. Pakistan will have a tough chase.
Bizarre this
Bizarre this
Snicko showing Kohli didn't hit it, and yet he walked. Bizarre scenes. A creak in the handle may be the culprit.
📺 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/sYjXOx4dsI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VYiGtqioSm
Has Kohli erred in walking? There was no edge in the ultra slow motion on hawk eye.
Pertinent
Pertinent
So, who in Pakistan decided that Amir should be recalled! Can you imagine this bowling side without him..
Kohli out for 77 and India are 314/5. He snared Kohli with a well directed short ball, pull ending up in the hands of Sarfraz behind the wicket.
Kohli begins with a four off Riaz
Play resumes and India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.
Play to resume at 7.10 IST. No overs lost.
Umpires are out for inspection
Covers are coming off and the drizzle has died down. Hopefully we will have a 50-over game.
A little more detailed look at targets for Pakistan if Indian innings ends at this point.
If,however, there is time for only "n" overs, then Pakistan's target would be:
Overs Target
40 298
35 272
30 245
25 215
20 184
#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
Overs Target
40 298
35 272
30 245
25 215
20 184#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 https://t.co/kIgIDRisYD
A quick update on target for Pakistan
A quick update on target for Pakistan
If that's the end of Indian innings and Pakistan get to play 46 overs, their target would be 327.
#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
OH god! Rain has come down at Old Trafford. India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.
King Kohli
Most runs after 222 innings in the ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
11000+ Virat Kohli
8750 Sourav Ganguly
8571 Sachin Tendulkar
8463 Brian Lara#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
300 for India with 4 overs to go.
Dhoni falls to a left-arm pacer again, this time to Amir for 1 and India are 298 for 4.
Look at the post
Quickest to ……runs in the ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
5000 : Hashim Amla (101)
6000: Hashim Amla (123)
7000: Hashim Amla (150)
8000: Virat Kohli (175)
9000: Virat Kohli (194)
10000: Virat Kohli (205)
11000: Virat Kohli (222)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
Kohli reached 11000 runs in 222 innings. Some 50 innings less than Tendulkar, second in the list.
11000 ODI runs for Kohli and he is the fastest to the mark.
Amir strikes, and India lose 3rd wicket for 285. Pandya tried the helicopter but could not clear Babar Azam at long on.
50 for Kohli and he has batted beautifully here.
The Indian way
Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in England:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 16, 2019
18 inns - Rohit Sharma
19 inns - Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit completed the milestone today while Dhawan in the previous game. #INDvPAK #CWC19
Meanwhile, a mishit by Hardik goes for a 6 off Hasan Ali.
Pakistan have been quite fine in the end overs and can they do that here?
248/2 in 40 overs. Final 10 overs are coming up. Who will win the end over battle?
Hardik Pandya in at No 4.
Rohit wanted to clear the fielder at short fine leg off Hasan. But all he could manage was a spooned-catch to Wahab. Out for 140. Brilliant innings.
How happy the crowd is after Rohit 100
💯 🙌 👏— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
The Manchester crowd react to Rohit Sharma reaching his hundred!#CWC19 | #INDvPAK | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1a61JGJJt6
Rohit edges one off Imad and it went for a four. But the Indian spinners will be happy to see that turn and bounce on the pitch.
200 up for India in the 35th over. They will be aiming a big one from here.
50 partnership between Rohit and Kohli
24th ODI hundred for Rohit, with a single off Shadab Khan
Mohammad Amir is back into attack. A good move by Sarfraz
6 off Hasan and Rohit into the 90s.
150 up for India in 25.4 overs.
Rahul out for 57. He pushed at a slower delivery from Wahab Riaz, who came around the wicket. Babar Azam takes a dolly at covers. India are 136/1
Amir has been warned twice by umpires about stepping on to the pitch in his follow through and now Riaz gets warned. One more can see them banned for this innings
Massive 87 M six by KL Rahul off Hafeez. He made space and carved over long off. Just to celebrate that 50, methinks.
Pak gave ball to another veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Rohit greeted him with a four down the ground.
The vastly experienced Shoaib Malik is into attack now.
100 up for India in 18 overs.
Rohit scales new heights
Indian batsmen with 50+ scores in their first 3 inns in a World Cup:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
Navjot Singh Sidhu (in 1987)
Sachin Tendulkar (in 1996)
Yuvraj Singh (in 2011)
ROHIT SHARMA (in 2019)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
Rohit in his last five innings: 95(92) 56(89) 122(144)* 57(70) 50(34)*
A 100 against SA, a 50 against Australia and now a 50 against Pakistan, Rohit is flowing so far in the tournament.
Rohit Sharma hammers a full toss from Shadab for 6 and then cuts him for 6. 50 for Rohit
Pakistan gets second spinner -- leggie Shadab Khan
Not for nothing he is know as Hit Man
Most sixes by Indians in international cricket:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
356* Rohit Sharma
355 MS Dhoni
264 Sachin Tendulkar
251 Yuvraj Singh
247 Sourav Ganguly
243 Virender Sehwag#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
My my! What an escape for Rohit, who was all but run out there. Rohit was sent back from Rahul but throw by Fakhar was to the wrong end -- instead to keeper Sarfraz he threw the ball to Riaz. Poor fielding there by Pakistan.
Spin in the 9th over and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim it is
look here
look here
Little seam movement off the surface. Not much in the air.
Rohit looking good. Rahul, rightly, a little cautious. #IndvPak #CWC19
Rohit looking good. Rahul, rightly, a little cautious. #IndvPak #CWC19
6 by Rohit off Ali, he is falling into correct gear here
Shot and wide from Ali and Rohit cut ferociously for 4
Take game tips from none other than Ranveer Singh
Take game tips from none other than Ranveer Singh
Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌
First runs came via an inside edge 4 by Rohit off Ali.
Amir started with a maiden over and it will be Hasan Ali opening that Riaz
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India and it should be Amir and Wahab Riaz for Pakistan with the new ball
6-0 that is.
6-0 that is.
Pakistan have NEVER beaten India at the World Cup before.
Could today be the day? #CWC19 | #INDvPAK
Could today be the day? #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8yaJofAEiG
Sarfaraz Ahmed: We will bowl first. It is raining so conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0.
Pakistan (XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though. We will be in good set if we bat well. That's the kind of attention this game brings but once you enter the field it is all about playing your game. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination. We have once forced change
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss: Pakistan win and they are bowling first.
More importantly, Old Trafford is dry and no signs of rain as of now. Keep it that way all along.
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs Pakistan, Toss is a few minutes away.
