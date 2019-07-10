Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitterati react as India lose to New Zealand in the high-stakes semi-final

By
New Delhi, July 10: Team India's dreams of playing their fourth World Cup final came crashing as they were knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 18-run defeat to New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday (July 10).

Chasing a target of 240, India were bundled out for 211 in 49.3 overs to get knocked out of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni did their best, but once again India were found wanting in a big spot.

As was the case in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, India cruised through a tournament before stumbling in a high-stakes situation.

A target of 240 against New Zealand should have been easily attainable for an experienced batting line-up that had Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in imperious form. But having fallen to 5-3 just 19 deliveries into their reply, their soft underbelly was exposed and neither Jadeja (77) nor Dhoni (50) could prevent the BlackCaps returning to the World Cup final.

Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) stitched a partnership of 116 for the seventh wicket and kept their hopes alive but the mounting pressure of the run rate got the better of them as they were dismissed while trying to take some risk.

With India's campaign coming to an end, here's how cricketing fraternity, and fans reacted:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
