ICC World Cup 2019: Twitterati react as India lose to New Zealand in the high-stakes semi-final

Chasing a target of 240, India were bundled out for 211 in 49.3 overs to get knocked out of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni did their best, but once again India were found wanting in a big spot.

As was the case in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, India cruised through a tournament before stumbling in a high-stakes situation.

A target of 240 against New Zealand should have been easily attainable for an experienced batting line-up that had Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in imperious form. But having fallen to 5-3 just 19 deliveries into their reply, their soft underbelly was exposed and neither Jadeja (77) nor Dhoni (50) could prevent the BlackCaps returning to the World Cup final.

Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) stitched a partnership of 116 for the seventh wicket and kept their hopes alive but the mounting pressure of the run rate got the better of them as they were dismissed while trying to take some risk.

With India's campaign coming to an end, here's how cricketing fraternity, and fans reacted:

Once again. 2015. 2017. 2019. Impressive India fall in the pressure game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

💔 just like every 🇮🇳 supporter.

A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today.

Congrats to 🇳🇿 on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same.

I felt #KaneWilliamson’s captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

Stunning result in Manchester!! I had predicted an England-India final but NZ have been brilliant, unbelievable effort to restrict this India batting for such low total. Great game for Jadeja, hard luck India — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 10, 2019

If only India had a couple more Bits & pieces cricketers .... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2019

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

We always knew the @BLACKCAPS would fight but what an immense performance from the bowlers backed up perfectly in the field. Looking forward to Lords — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 10, 2019

Huge disappoinment for Indian fans, but the team put up a sterling fight. No denying any credit to Kiwis who punched above their weight to pull off this stunning upset defending a modest score — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Hard luck team india .. played a very spirited game through the tournament 👏🏽👏🏽 the wicket of Dhoni and his walk back just broke my heart #INDvsNZ proud nonetheless 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/iGCPhIhLEU — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 10, 2019

A great game of Cricket..pity favourites Ind had to bite the dust..that’s how the cookie crumbles..Kudos to Kiwis fr holding their nerves at crucial moments..& Keep flying coolly..!Hold yur chins up India..well that’s the best way to accept a reversal..with Grace & Dignity..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) July 10, 2019

India didn’t have a good start which costed us the match. No one ever thought of 5/3. But that’s how sport is! Really well played to @imjadeja let's appreciate the entertaining campaign India put up for all of us to enjoy. Well played 👏#INDvNZ #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 10, 2019

Congratulations 🇳🇿 absolutely brilliant win. Kane Williamson take a bow, outstanding captaincy. Bad luck to team 🇮🇳 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) July 10, 2019

Unbelievable effort to stage a fight back from 90 for 6!! Well done @msdhoni and @imjadeja 👏.. #ICCWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 10, 2019

And let's be gracious enough to congratulate the Kiwis for their stunning & unexpected triumph. I missed today's game since i was in parliament, but i know their bowling& fielding were superb. I'll be rooting for the #BoysInBlack on Sunday, whoever their opponents may be! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 10, 2019

Tough luck, boys. Well played. You've won hearts with your efforts throughout the tournament.



Congratulations @BLACKCAPS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019

A run out by a direct hit. One superb catch. Economical ten overs. And the best knock of his ODI career. It’s not fair to end up on the losing side...well played, Jadeja. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2019

Well played India

It was a close game but New Zealand held the nerves better

Amazing knock by Jadeja

The team tried their best and we're all shattered like them

But a campaign to be proud of

We are all with you #MenInBlue — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 10, 2019

What a thrilling game. This is what you call a #CWC semi final 👏🏼 congratulations @BLACKCAPS, well played! — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 10, 2019

India played like the no. 1 team in d world throughout d tournament but newzealand were better on the big day! Well done bowlers 👌Outstanding knock by @imjadeja and once again @msdhoni brilliant under pressure 👏👏 chin up India well played once again & good luck NZ for finals — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) July 10, 2019

Win & defeat are situations. Attitude is permanent.#TeamIndia has displayed fantabulous temperament. Well played. We all believe in you. You are our pride.



Wish you all best for the future. Keep playing well 👍🏻#INDvNZL #CWC2019 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2019

Well played boys!!! One bad day, you were brilliant the entire tournament. So heads up and let's move forward!! 🙏 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳😁 #TeamIndia #ICCWorldCup2019 #indiavsNewzealand #SemiFinal — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 10, 2019

I'm proud of the way @BCCI played at the @cricketworldcup . It's disappointing but that's the nature of the game. Well played @BLACKCAPS on a fantastic game and all the best for the final. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2019