ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Did Dhoni lose his wicket to an umpiring error?

Bengaluru, July 10: India’s World Cup campaign came to an end on a heartbreaking note. The Indian top-order collapsed like a pack of cards with openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli making their way back to the dressing room after all three scored a run each.

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: How Kiwis flew over India

All seemed lost as India languished at 96-6 at one point, chasing a target of 240. But Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni put up a scintillating century-partnership to bring the Men in Blues back into the game. Just when the spirits were up, the match slipped away after Jadeja’s dismissal and the ultimate turning point was Martin Guptill’s direct throw to run out India’s only hope - Dhoni. Following that the tournament favourites fell to an 18-run defeat.

The 38-year-old MS Dhoni walking of the field in his final match of a World Cup and his fourth World Cup was an emotional one. But following his dismissal, another umpiring controversy has come to the fore as Twitteratis shared a video, which sparked a massive argument over whether the delivery was a legal one, cause that could have changed the outcome of the match.

ICC WC 2019: India vs New Zealand: Bitten Jadeja pieces together a masterclass

According to the rules in the third powerplay of the match, only five fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle. But a small graphic shows that before the ball was delivered, there were six players outside the ring.

And being the all-important wicket of MS Dhoni, there have been widespread reactions from the Twitterati, with fans slamming the umpires . It brings to notice an important fact, that if the umpires did fail to notice then the delivery would have been a no ball and Dhoni would have gotten a free hit and there’s no question as to how important that would have been at that stage of the game. Following his runout by Guptill, India were bowled out for 221.

Here’s some of the Tweets that came to surface following Dhoni’s runout: