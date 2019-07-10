Cricket

ICC WC 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semi-final: Live Score: Matt Henry's three-for rattles India's top-order

Live Blog
By

Manchester, July 10: The ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand will resume on Wednesday's (July 10) reserve day following heavy rain at Old Trafford and India and the Kiwis will look to complete the race for a berth in the final to be held at Lord's on June 14.

When the skies opened up late on Tuesday (July 9) to stop the play, New Zealand were 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The Kiwis crawled for most part of their innings against a steady Indian attack and a sluggish pitch that never really favoured strokeplay. Can India keep the New Zealand batting under the cosh on the reserve day and then chase down the target and enter the final? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds
05:49 pm

Wicket! Hardik Pandya (32) goes for a reckless shot off Santner and Williamson takes a well-judged catch. The spinner lures yet another batsman to attempt a big shot and reaps the benefit. India - 92/6 in 30.3 overs.

05:18 pm

Wicket! Poor shot from Rishabh Pant (32) and Colin de Grandhomme takes a simple catch in the deep. India - 71/5 in 22.5 overs

05:09 pm

Four! Pant gets a boundary on the final delivery of the 20th over. India - 70/4 in 20 overs. Since 20 overs are completed it means this game is going to have a result.

04:45 pm

After 15 overs, India are crawling at the moment. They've reached 43 for 4. New Zealand pacers have dominated the game exceedingly well and never allowed the Indians to settle down.

04:33 pm

DROPPED! Jimmy Neesham drops Rishabh Pant on 18 off Lockie Ferguson.

04:24 pm

Sanjay Manjrekar comes down heavily on Rahul and Karthik's approach.

04:20 pm

Wicket! James Neesham takes a blinder at point and with that Dinesh Karthik's innings comes to an end at 6. This was the fielder's wicket. India - 24/4 in 10 overs. They are in all sorts of trouble now.

04:15 pm

Four! Dinesh Karthik gets off the mark with a boundary towards thirdman. He took 21 deliveries to open his account.

04:04 pm

Virat Kohli's Runs in 3 WC Semi-Finals! 9 vs Pakistan at Mohali #CWC11 1 vs Australia at Sydney #CWC15 1 vs New Zealand at Manchester #CWC19 Total runs: 11

03:58 pm

The last time both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for a single figure score before today - vs Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

03:50 pm

Wicket! KL Rahul (1) too is gone. Matt Henry strikes on the very first ball of his second over. India - 5/3.

03:49 pm

Another big wicket! Virat Kohli (1) has been trapped in front by Trent Boult. He took the DRS to review it but it turns out to be Umpire's Call. India - 5/2 in 2.5 overs. New Zealand bowlers have turned the tides in a matter of few minutes. India's batting mainstays are back in the dressing room in the most important match.

03:40 pm

Big wicket for New Zealand! In-form Rohit Sharma (1) edges Matt Henry Tom Latham takes a simple catch. India - 4/1 in 1.3 overs.

03:35 pm

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out in the middle to start run chase. Trent Boult starts with the new ball for New Zealand.

03:26 pm

New Zealand end up with 239/8. Can they defend this? Or will India stroll past the target? We will know soon.

03:17 pm

Bhuvi picks up another wicket. Matt Henry wanted to smash him out of the ground but a simple catch to Kohli

03:13 pm

Jadeja's fielding brilliance to the fore. First a direct hit to dismiss Taylor and then a brilliant overhead catch to send back Latham. 225/7 NZ are

02:59 pm

Taylor 67 and Tom Latham 3 are out in the middle. Bhuvi will resume the proceedings for India

02:53 pm

Rain is predicted to hit Manchester at around 5.30 PM or thereabouts. But that would be a good enough time for a full match with team batting second, India in this case, has enough time to complete 20 overs.

02:23 pm

As of now the weather is clear and we should have a match a little more than an an half hour.

01:58 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 semis between India and New Zealand. This is the reserve day after rain on Tuesday. NZ are 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. How much they can add in the remaining 3.1 overs?

IND 77/5 (25.0) vs NZL 239/8
Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
