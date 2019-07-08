ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: Preview, where to watch, timing, squads

1. INDIA

They are the group toppers with seven wins, a loss and a washout. The batting and bowling combined brilliantly to propel them to the right side of the result more often than not in this World Cup. Rohit Sharma has been the undisputed leader of the batting with 647 runs with five hundreds and two fifties. That he has overshadowed even Kohli speaks volume about his effectiveness. The bowling has been safe in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah who has 17 wickets from 8 games at an impressive economy of 4.4. India will be looking forward to these two protagonists to pull their weight in one more time.

2. NEW ZEALAND

They did the early running in the tournament under the able leadership of Williamson. The skipper had a wonderful time as a batsman as well being one of the top scorers in the World Cup so far. Veteran Ross Taylor has given him good support as well. But others like Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Colin de Grandhomme will have to chip in more substantially against the varied Indian attack, one of the best in the tournament so far.

3. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 3 pm. It will also be streamed live on HotStar and you can also follow Live Update on MyKhel.