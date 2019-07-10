Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Semifinal-1: What's the forecast on reserve day?

By

Manchester, July 10: After rain interrupted the India-New Zealand ICC World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (July 9), play was pushed to Wednesday (July 10), where another gloomy day awaits us as per the MET department.

Play is scheduled to resume on Wednesday (July 11), weather permitting, at 10.30 AM local time (3PM IST) with New Zealand resuming at 46.1 overs in their innings.

However, we may encounter rain again as the MET department predicts another gloomy day in Manchester as it had already started to rain around 6.30 AM local time.

All you need to know about reserve days, rain rules for semis and final

According to BBC, the weather prediction for the day says: "Mostly cloudy with a few bright patches throughout the day. Scattered showers expected but gradually turning more widespread and heavier in the late afternoon."

New Zealand will resume their innings at 10.30 AM local time but another passing shower is predicted around 12 PM with chances of rain around 51 per cent between 11 AM and 1 PM.

After 1 PM, there should not be any more rain but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day till 5 PM in the evening, when rain might return again.

India and New Zealand to resume rain-disrupted World Cup semi-final on July 10

In case rain abandons play even today and no result is achieved, then India will qualify for the final as they finished the league stages of the World Cup 2019 on top of the points table.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
