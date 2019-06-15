Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Key numbers and statistics

By
The key numbers between India and Pakistan

Manchester, June 15: India and Pakistan will face off for the seventh time in the World Cup here at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16). And India hold a 6-0 record and will be trying to maintain that streak during the ICC World Cup 2019. Here MyKhel takes a look at some key numbers ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash.

1. Highest individual score -- 107 -- Virat Kohli

In 2015, Kohli became the first Indian batsmen to score a hundred against Pakistan in ICC World Cup. Saeed Anwar had made a 101 for Pakistan in 2003 at Centurion. But unlike Anwar, Kohli's hundred earned India a facile win over their neighbours. Can the Indian skipper go one better? Or is it going to be someone else?

2. The Venkatesh Prasad show

The former Indian pacer took eight wickets against Pakistan from two matches in 1996 and 1999 and it is the maximum number of scalps from either side. His 5/27 at Old Trafford is sill the best figure by a bowler. For Pakistan, Wahab Riaz (5-46, 2011) and Sohail Khan (5/55, 2015) took five wickets in an innings.

3. The Sachin Tendulkar effect

Between 1992 and 2011, Tendulkar played five World Cup matches against Pakistan and he made 313 runs, most by a batsman from either side. Though he made three fifties, Tendulkar left the stage without a World Cup hundred against Pakistan, a rare blemish in his CV. He came very close to a three-figure mark when he made 98 at Centurion in 2003.

4. The MS Dhoni factor

With 4 dismissals between 2011 and 2015, Dhoni holds the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper from either side. He will be keen to add a couple of more this time. Along with Kiran More (1992) and Kamran Akmal (2011), Dhoni also holds record of most number dismissals in a match.

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
