ICC World Cup 2019: Heartbroken India cricketers express disappointment as WC campaign comes to an abrupt end

Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rFwxiUdqK5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 10, 2019

Virat Kohli

"Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind," wrote Kohli on his Twitter handle.

Heartbreaking that our dreams have come to an end. As a team and as a nation we've stood strong together through the last 6 weeks. Big thank you and lots of love to everyone. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nJOcXjPPJu — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 11, 2019

Kuldeep Yadav

"Heartbreaking that our dreams have come to an end. As a team and as a nation we've stood strong together through the last 6 weeks. Big thank you and lots of love to everyone," wrote KL Rahul on his Twitter handle.

My country, My Team... My honour 🇮🇳

Could not be more grateful for the opportunity and even more for the belief and love the entire nation has shown us as a team 🙏🏻❤ We will be back stronger 🙌🏻#JaiHind #Strongertogether #bleedblueforever pic.twitter.com/HZ6ac1lX53 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 11, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah wrote on his Twitter handle, "A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!"

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Young Rishabh Pant also took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment after WC exit and wrote, "My country, My Team... My honour 🇮🇳 Could not be more grateful for the opportunity and even more for the belief and love the entire nation has shown us as a team 🙏🏻❤ We will be back stronger 🙌🏻#JaiHind #Strongertogether."

Memories.. memories to last a lifetime. My first World Cup didn't have the ending we wanted but it's given me so many emotions and lessons that I'll always keep with me. Thank you to everyone part of this special team including you the fans, we're nothing without you 🇮🇳❤ pic.twitter.com/ZfECdrL2Rt — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 11, 2019

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked the fans for making the WC a memorable outing for them and wrote, "Memories.. memories to last a lifetime. My first World Cup didn't have the ending we wanted but it's given me so many emotions and lessons that I'll always keep with me. Thank you to everyone part of this special team including you the fans, we're nothing without you."

So proud of the way we played throughout the tournament! It felt incredible to be a part of Team India during the World Cup 🇮🇳



We will only grow stronger and better from here 💪🏻



A big thank you to everyone for your support & wishes. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jFsOj1antK — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 10, 2019

Mayank Agarwal

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal - who was called in as a replacement to injured Vijay Shankar but couldn't make his ODI debut - wrote on his Twitter handle, "So proud of the way we played throughout the tournament! It felt incredible to be a part of Team India during the World Cup 🇮🇳 We will only grow stronger and better from here 💪🏻

A big thank you to everyone for your support & wishes. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 #TeamIndia."

We had one goal, to win the world cup but we fell short. Can't describe the emotions, but a very big thank you to the fans who were and always are behind us. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3ll0MZq0rx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 10, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on his Twitter handle, We had one goal, to win the world cup but we fell short. Can't describe the emotions, but a very big thank you to the fans who were and always are behind us. Jai hind 🇮🇳."

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the star of the Indian innings for his imperious batting effort in the run chase, took to his Twitter handle and flayed his critics.