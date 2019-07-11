Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Heartbroken India cricketers express disappointment as WC campaign comes to an abrupt end

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Heartbroken India cricketers express disappointment after WC exit, thank fans for support

New Delhi, July 11: Indian captain Virat Kohli-led his team to express their anguish as they were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Manchester on Wednesday (July 10).

New Zealand stunned the much-fancied Indian side in the high-stakes encounter as their pacers wrecked havoc by demolishing the latter's top-order in a tricky run chase.

Cricketers, actors react as India's WC campaign ends in semi-final

Chasing a target of 240, India were bundled out for 221 and lost the match by 18 runs after in-form Rohit Sharma (1), Virat Kohli (1) and KL Rahul (1) were dismissed cheaply.

Veteran MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja showed some fight in the end and kept their team in the hunt but their efforts failed to take India across the finishing line.

With that defeat, India's campaign in the World Cup came to an end and the star-studded side were shocked by a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack.

It was the second consecutive instance when India's juggernaut in the World Cup came to an end in the semi-final. Anguished with the pain of not making it to finals India cricketers took to their respective Twitter handles to to express their disappointment.

Virat Kohli

"Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind," wrote Kohli on his Twitter handle.

Kuldeep Yadav

"Heartbreaking that our dreams have come to an end. As a team and as a nation we've stood strong together through the last 6 weeks. Big thank you and lots of love to everyone," wrote KL Rahul on his Twitter handle.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah wrote on his Twitter handle, "A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!"

KL Rahul

"Heartbreaking that our dreams have come to an end. As a team and as a nation we've stood strong together through the last 6 weeks. Big thank you and lots of love to everyone," wrote KL Rahul on his Twitter handle.

Rishabh Pant

Young Rishabh Pant also took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment after WC exit and wrote, "My country, My Team... My honour 🇮🇳 Could not be more grateful for the opportunity and even more for the belief and love the entire nation has shown us as a team 🙏🏻❤ We will be back stronger 🙌🏻#JaiHind #Strongertogether."

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked the fans for making the WC a memorable outing for them and wrote, "Memories.. memories to last a lifetime. My first World Cup didn't have the ending we wanted but it's given me so many emotions and lessons that I'll always keep with me. Thank you to everyone part of this special team including you the fans, we're nothing without you."

Mayank Agarwal

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal - who was called in as a replacement to injured Vijay Shankar but couldn't make his ODI debut - wrote on his Twitter handle, "So proud of the way we played throughout the tournament! It felt incredible to be a part of Team India during the World Cup 🇮🇳 We will only grow stronger and better from here 💪🏻

A big thank you to everyone for your support & wishes. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 #TeamIndia."

Yuzvendra Chahal

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on his Twitter handle, We had one goal, to win the world cup but we fell short. Can't describe the emotions, but a very big thank you to the fans who were and always are behind us. Jai hind 🇮🇳."

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the star of the Indian innings for his imperious batting effort in the run chase, took to his Twitter handle and flayed his critics.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 223/10 (49.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 19:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue