ICC World Cup 2019: Morgan to lead England, Jofra Archer misses out

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is called up to the ODI squad for the first time. The 24-year-old, who was born in Barbados but has an English father and holds a British passport, completed a three-year qualification period on March 17. He is available for selection for the first time.

He is joined in the squad alongside his Sussex teammate Chris Jordan. The athletic all-rounder returns to the ODI set-up for the first time since September 2016 after some impressive performances this winter against Sri Lanka and West Indies in the T20 format.

The selectors, in consultation with the England management team, have rested Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the one-off ODI against Ireland in Malahide and the NatWest IT20 against Pakistan. Chris Woakes is also not included and will manage his workload leading into a busy summer while playing for Warwickshire.

Sam Billings and James Vince have been added to the squad for the one-off ODI in Ireland and the IT20 against Pakistan at Cardiff. Players selected in the squads, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return to England on or before April 26.

England will finalise their final 15-man World Cup squad after the five-match Royal London ODI Series against Pakistan, which culminates at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, May 19.

Commenting on the selection of the squads, National Selector Ed Smith, said: "In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the Royal London ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer's performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer.

"Chris Jordan, a regular in IT20 squads over the past few years, has continued to develop as a cricketer - as we saw in the IT20s in the West Indies. He fully deserves his return to the ODI squad.

"With regard to resting players, we are conscious of managing player workloads leading into such an important summer so that players are in the best possible condition for the World Cup. That was also a factor in the way we have selected these three squads."

The England squad for CWC 2019: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood