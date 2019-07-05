ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sips his cuppa as KL Rahul gives a sneak peek of India's dressing room

After taking a day's break, the Men In Blue returned to the nets and prepared for the game against Asian neighbours. Meanwhile, the BCCI posted a video on Twitter in which India opener KL Rahul informed the fans about how the team prepares for a match and also gives a sneak peek of the Indian dressing room.

In the video, veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni could be seen having his cuppa while Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are sitting on the benches.

The Karnataka cricketer also talked about how Team India generally goes through its fitness routine in the run up to a match under the watchful eyes of Shankar Basu.

"First up we are given the timings for our warm-ups. It is up to the individual on what skills they want to focus on," Rahul says in the video.

WATCH: A day before the match & what's happening with #TeamIndia? @klrahul11 has all the details 🤔😎 - by @RajalArora



Watch the full video here ➡️👉▶️👉 https://t.co/K11RwJRm3S pic.twitter.com/rsjUHK7Cx6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2019

"Our dressing room is too messy so I can't walk you though each person's slot, but generally it is pretty clean on match days," Rahul added further.

India will seek a winning end to the Cricket World Cup's group stage when they take on Sri Lanka, with top spot still in their sights.

Australia lead the way as the semi-finals beckon but India could leapfrog them should the holders lose to South Africa and Virat Kohli's men take advantage in Leeds.

India may take the chance to rest players, though, with their place in the last four already assured. This could be the ideal opportunity to leave out MS Dhoni, who has been out of sorts.

Dhoni hasn't been too impressive with the bat in this tournament and despite scoring 223 runs, his numbers are below par. It would be very like the 37-year-old to be saving his best displays for the knockout rounds, however.

For Sri Lanka there is a chance to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign that has had highs and lows. There is also likely to be a World Cup farewell for veteran quick Lasith Malinga, who inspired their defeat of England.

Avishka Fernando could lead the next generation for the Lions, with the 21-year-old having hit a superb 104 in their win over West Indies last time out, improving his batting average to 61 for the tournament. Kusal Perera and captain Dimuth Karunaratne are his only team-mates to have averaged over 30.